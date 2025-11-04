Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDGCA To Hold Three-Day Review Meetings With Airlines On Operations, Delays, Passenger Issues

DGCA To Hold Three-Day Review Meetings With Airlines On Operations, Delays, Passenger Issues

The DGCA will hold three days of review meetings with airline executives starting Tuesday. Discussions will cover on-time performance, flight duty times, and customer grievance redressal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will be holding review meetings with executives of airlines for three days starting Tuesday, according to sources.

Various topics, including on-time performance, flight duty time limitations, redressal of customer grievances and issues faced by airlines, are expected to be discussed at the meetings.

The sources said these are monthly review meetings being convened by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Tuesday, review meetings will be held for Air India and IndiGo, the sources said.

The country's civil aviation market is one of the world's fastest growing markets and airlines as well as airports are expanding their capacities to cater to the rising traffic demand.

In recent times, there have been instances of airlines facing hoax bomb threats, technical issues with aircraft, flight cancellations and delays, among other issues. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India DGCA IndiGo
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget