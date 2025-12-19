Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders Review: Twists, Secrets And Suspicion Power This Netflix Thriller

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders review: Murder mysteries have a loyal and ever-growing fan base. There is a certain thrill in stories where the truth remains elusive till the final reveal, where every scene introduces a new doubt and every character feels suspicious. If that is the kind of experience you seek, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is well worth your time. Streaming on Netflix, the film marks the return of the franchise five years after the first part released in 2020—and this sequel turns out to be even more engaging than its predecessor. From start to finish, the film thrives on twists that refuse to let the viewer settle.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders story

The Bansal family is a powerful name in the media world. What begins as a disturbing discovery—a severed animal head found inside their home—soon spirals into a chilling crime. By the next day, the entire family is brutally murdered. The central question drives the film forward: who is responsible? Is it a rival nursing old grudges, or someone close to the family hiding dark secrets? The answers unfold gradually, and the film insists that you stay with it till the end to uncover the truth.

How is Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a tightly constructed murder mystery that hooks you from the opening frame. The narrative constantly introduces new characters and fresh twists, each one adding to the confusion and intrigue. Just when you think you have figured it out, the film pulls the rug from under your feet. Elements of black magic, a mysterious spiritual guru, corporate rivalry and buried family secrets are woven together to create a layered suspense drama that keeps your eyes glued to the screen.

After projects like Lust Stories and Mismatched, RSVP Movies and Netflix have managed to build a compelling murder mystery franchise with Raat Akeli Hai. At a time when South cinema is consistently delivering sharp whodunits and Hindi cinema seems to be lagging behind in the genre, this franchise feels like a timely and much-needed addition. By the time the credits roll, you find yourself already waiting for a third instalment.

Performances

Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a finely balanced performance as the investigating police inspector. He avoids unnecessary heroics, choosing restraint over bravado. He is firm when required, but never turns into an over-the-top action figure. His bond with his on-screen mother is portrayed with warmth, and the moments where the tough cop simply becomes a son add emotional depth.

Chitrangada Singh surprises with a role that is far removed from her glamorous image, handling it with quiet confidence. Deepti Naval is striking as the enigmatic guru, a character unlike anything she has played before. Ila Arun is solid as Nawazuddin’s mother, while Radhika Apte makes an impact despite a brief role. Sanjay Kapoor impresses in a limited appearance, Rajat Kapoor is dependable as ever, and Akhilendra Mishra fits seamlessly into the role of the SP.

Writing & direction

The film is written by Smita Singh and directed by Honey Trehan. The writing stands out for its sharp structure and well-placed twists, while the direction remains controlled and focused throughout. The suspense is built patiently, without unnecessary distractions, allowing the mystery to unfold organically.

Final verdict

If you are in the mood for a smart, gripping murder mystery that keeps you guessing till the last scene, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders deserves a spot on your watchlist.