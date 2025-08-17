Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyle6 Most Expensive Elements In The World – Pricier Than Gold And Platinum

The world’s costliest elements are rarer than gold and platinum. Know why these seven rare substances hold immense scientific, industrial, and economic value.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When we think of rarity and wealth, gold and platinum usually come to mind. But beyond these popular metals, there are several more elements that are so rare and valuable that their worth surpasses imagination. These elements are not just expensive because of their scarcity but also because of their scientific, industrial, and even futuristic applications.

Let's explore the world's six most expensive elements that are rarer than gold and platinum.

1. Rhodium

(Image Source: Pinterest/jimiyumorganbilly)
(Image Source: Pinterest/jimiyumorganbilly)

Rhodium belongs to the platinum group but has unmatched rarity and price. It's mostly used in catalytic converters for cars, where it helps reduce the harmful emissions. It has a silvery-white finish that makes it a popular choice in luxury jewellery. It's scarcity is what makes it so expensive. It is one of the rarest elements in Earth's crust, which only a few tons mined annually. Prices of rhodium have often surpassed gold by several times. Its resistance to corrosion and unique reflective properties make it invaluable not just for luxury but also for industrial purposes.

2. Scandium

(Image Source: Pinterest/mooandsplash)
(Image Source: Pinterest/mooandsplash)

Scandium is not a common household name, but is the most valuable due to its applications in aerospace and defence industries. This silvery-white metal is incredibly light yet strong, making it ideal for creating advanced alloys used in fighter jets, spacecraft, and even sports equipment. What's interesting is that it's extracted in minute amounts as a byproduct of mining other metals like uranium, due to its rarity. Globally, only about 15–20 tons are produced each year, making it scarcer than many precious metals.

3. Californium

(Image Source: Pinterest/jannatuln182)
(Image Source: Pinterest/jannatuln182)

Californium is one of the most expensive and extraordinary elements that's ever created by humans. Unlike gold and platinum, it does not occur naturally in the Earth's crust. This element is produced through a complex process in nuclear reactors. A single gram of californium can cost billions of rupees, making it one of the most valuable substances on the planet. It's used in starting nuclear reactors and detecting underground oil and gold reserves. Due to its radioactivity and high production costs, only a few micrograms are produced each year worldwide.

4. Plutonium

(Image Source: Pinterest/wikimedia)
(Image Source: Pinterest/wikimedia)

Plutonium is a man-made elements that ranks among the most expensive materials on Earth. It's known for its role in nuclear weapons and reactors. It is a key fuel source that can release immense amounts of energy through fission. Beyond defense and energy, plutonium also powers space missions. Producing plutonium is extremely costly and requires specialised nuclear reactors, making it rare and highly regulated.

5. Iridium

(Image Source: Pinterest/LuxuryColumnist)
(Image Source: Pinterest/LuxuryColumnist)

By scientists, iridium, is believed to arrive through meteorites billions of years ago. This metal also belongs to the platinum group and is incredibly resistant to heat and corrosion. Its rarity and durability make it highly valuable, with prices often soaring above gold. Iridium is used in making precision instruments, deep-sea cables, and even in space technology, where strength and stability are vital.

6. Osmium

(Image Source: Pinterest/lois2037)
(Image Source: Pinterest/lois2037)

Osmium is one of the heaviest and densest elements known, making it highly unique and valuable. It's a bluish-silver metal that is found in very small amounts alongside platinum deposits. Due to its extreme density and hardness, osmium is used in specialised applications such as making fountain pen nibs, electrical contacts, and even surgical implants. Osmium’s crystalline form is considered one of the rarest substances on Earth, fetching astronomical prices in the luxury and scientific markets.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 17 Aug 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Rare Elements Most Expensive Elements Elements Rarer Than Gold

