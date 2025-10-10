Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Mental Health Day 2025: Know How Mindful Eating Supports Mental Well-Being

Mindful eating is much like an intentional, present-moment approach to food that offers a powerful way for calming the mind, regulating emotions, and healing the body from stress-related imbalances.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Mugdha Pradhan)

In today’s fast-paced landscape, wherein screens dominate our attention and meals are mostly rushed amongst tasks, eating has become more mechanical rather than mindful. Yet, how we eat plays as much of a role in our mental well-being as what we eat. Mindful eating is much like an intentional, present-moment approach to food that offers a powerful way for calming the mind, regulating emotions, as well as healing the body from stress-related imbalances.

Understanding Mindful Eating 

At its core, mindful eating potentially bridges the intricate connection amongst factors involving emotional balance, stress, and digestion. When we eat in a state of relaxation, our body tends to activate its parasympathetic nervous system that is often referred to as the “rest-and-digest” mode. This specific shift permits the gut and brain to communicate efficiently via the vagus nerve, further optimising digestion, hormonal balance, and nutrient absorption. On the contrary, distracted eating such as scrolling on the phone while also snacking keeps the body in a sympathetic “fight-or-flight” state, disrupting digestion along with maximising bloating and cravings. 

Benefits Of Mindful Eating

Practicing mindful eating is beneficial in restoring this balance. It motivates us to slow down, engage our senses fully with aromas, colours, textures of food, and chew intentionally. This sensory engagement not just enhances satisfaction but it rather signals satiety much effectively, avoiding overeating and also emotional eating episodes. Over time, these small yet conscious actions help regulate the stress response of the body, to improve focus, along with fostering emotional stability. 

Boost Your Mood With Mindful Practices

The mental health benefits are profound like minimised anxiety, better cognitive function, improved mood, and a very strong connection between body and mind. Adopting mindful techniques like breathing before meals, respecting natural fasting cycles, maintaining technology free eating spaces permits the body to rest, reset, and even repair. 

In essence, mindful eating drastically transforms food from a source of temporary comfort towards a tool for holistic healing, further nourishing not just gut, but also the mind. 

Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan is the CEO & Founder of iThrive

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
