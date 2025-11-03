Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Jellyfish Day 2025: Meet The Most Beautiful And Deadly Jellyfish Species In The World

Celebrate World Jellyfish Day 2025, discover the ocean’s most beautiful and deadly jellyfish species, from the glowing Moon Jelly to the Blue Blubber Jellyfish.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

World Jellyfish Day is celebrated annually on November 3 to raise awareness about the importance of jellyfish in marine ecosystems. The day aims to educate the public on their role in ocean biodiversity and promote marine conservation, as jellyfish are both a vital part of the food web and are threatened by pollution and climate change.

On this special day, let’s dive into the mysterious world of these graceful yet deadly marine drifters and explore some of the most stunning jellyfish species found across the globe.

Moon Jellyfish

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

The Moon Jellyfish mesmerises with its soft, glowing form that resembles a floating moon in the sea. Though harmless to humans, these translucent beauties often gather in vast numbers, illuminating the waters with their gentle pulsations. They are found across oceans worldwide, symbolising grace and serenity beneath the waves.

Flower Hat Jellyfish

(Image Source: Pinterest/ idenconvey)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ idenconvey)

A living piece of art, the Flower Hat Jellyfish flaunts neon-coloured tentacles that radiate from its bell like petals. Found near Japan, it is both dazzling and dangerous, as its tentacles can deliver a moderate sting despite its delicate appearance.

Mushroom Jellyfish

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Graceful and umbrella-shaped, the Mushroom Jellyfish glides through the Indo-Pacific waters with poise. Its translucent bell and delicate arms resemble a floating mushroom, and while its sting is mild, its beauty is simply unforgettable.

Fire Jellyfish

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Glowing in shades of orange and red, the Fire Jellyfish is a marvel of nature that even harnesses sunlight. Hosting algae within its tissues, it uses photosynthesis to survive, making it both radiant and resourceful in tropical seas.

Lion’s Mane Jellyfish

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Gloomy_sadness)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ Gloomy_sadness)

The Lion’s Mane Jellyfish, the largest known species, reigns over the cold northern seas with flowing tentacles that can exceed 100 feet. Its fiery colours and massive size make it an oceanic giant, both majestic and intimidating.

Sea Snake Jellyfish

(Image Source: Pinterest/ cupidkoobi)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ cupidkoobi)

With ribbon-like tentacles that ripple like sea snakes, this Atlantic species combines elegance with mystery. Though its sting is mild, its ethereal form makes it one of the most enchanting sights beneath the waves.

Immortal Jellyfish

(Image Source: Pinterest/ byrnej20)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ byrnej20)

Defying nature’s limits, the Immortal Jellyfish can revert its cells to an earlier stage, effectively escaping death. This tiny yet extraordinary creature symbolises renewal and resilience, inspiring scientists with its life-reversing abilities.

Blue Blubber Jellyfish

(Image Source: Pinterest/ soundcloud)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ soundcloud)

Adorned in shades of blue and purple, the Blue Blubber Jellyfish drifts gracefully through coastal waters. Its short tentacles and dome-shaped bell give it a chunky charm, while its sting remains mild, beauty without danger.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Jellyfish Day Jellyfish Species Jellyfish

