Winter On A Plate: Traditional Indian Snacks That Bring Warmth And Comfort To The Season

Winter brings with it a comforting chill and an unmistakable craving for warm, crunchy, and hearty snacks. Across India, this season is closely tied to traditional treats that are not only satisfying but also deeply rooted in regional food culture. Prepared in homes during festivals or enjoyed with evening tea, winter snacks reflect a balance of taste, texture, and tradition. From sesame-based delights to deep-fried savouries, these classic snacks make the colder months feel warmer and more indulgent.

Here are some traditional Indian snacks that are especially loved during winter and continue to hold a special place on seasonal menus.

Til Patti

(Image Source: freepik)

Crunchy, sweet, and deeply comforting, til patti, also known as til chikki, is a winter staple across many Indian households. Made with sesame seeds coated in melted jaggery, this brittle treat offers a perfect balance of sweetness and crunch. Winters are incomplete without biting into a piece of til patti that crackles with every chew. Simple yet satisfying, it is often prepared in large batches and enjoyed throughout the season.

Chikki

(Image Source: Canva)

Chikki is one of the most loved traditional Indian winter sweets, known for its hard, crunchy texture and comforting sweetness. Made using jaggery and nuts or seeds, it is widely enjoyed as a seasonal snack that is both filling and satisfying. Popular varieties include groundnut chikki, til chikki, coconut chikki, and mixed dry fruit chikki, each offering its own distinct flavour and crunch. Easy to store in airtight containers, chikki is a convenient winter snack that provides long-lasting energy and is commonly prepared and shared during the colder months.

Lapsi

Lapsi is a warm, wholesome sweet made from broken wheat, commonly known as daliya, cooked with jaggery. Served steaming hot, it has a sticky, rich texture that feels especially comforting in cold weather. The natural sweetness of jaggery blends beautifully with the grainy base, making lapsi a popular winter indulgence. It is filling, soothing, and often associated with festive and family meals.

Sakinalu (Sesame Crisps)

(Image Source: pinterest/ yourcircleindbaz)

Sakinalu is a traditional snack from Telangana, known for its crisp texture and distinctive spiral shape. Made with rice flour and sesame seeds, it is deep-fried until perfectly crunchy. The presence of sesame seeds adds depth to its flavour, making it especially suitable for winter snacking. Often prepared during festivals, sakinalu is enjoyed slowly, bite by bite, with family and friends.

Murukulu (Spiral Snacks)

(Image Source: Canva)

Murukulu, also called chakli in many regions, is a popular fried snack made from rice flour and lentils. Lightly spiced and shaped into spirals, it delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite. This snack is commonly made in advance and stored, making it easy to enjoy throughout the winter months. Its crisp texture and mild flavour make it a reliable companion for tea-time cravings.

Kachori

(Image Source: freepik)

Crispy on the outside and packed with a spiced filling, kachori is a winter favourite across North and West India. Stuffed with ingredients like moong dal, peas, or aromatic spices, it offers a burst of flavour in every bite. Kachoris are often served during festive gatherings and pair well with tangy chutneys. Warm and indulgent, they are hard to resist on chilly days.