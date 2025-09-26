Why Co-Parenting Matters? The Key To Raising Healthier, Happier Families

(By Ishinna B. Sadana)

Parenting today looks very different from what it did a generation ago. Parents are no longer confined to traditional roles of one being the breadwinner and the other the caregiver. They are active partners, nurturers, and equal contributors in raising children. Many couples today take pride in being present and hands-on. This can reflect through bedtime routines, helping with homework, or being emotionally accessible. Sometimes, one partner steps into an equal caregiving role because the other’s career requires it, or simply because both believe strongly in partnership and shared responsibility.

These shifts are encouraging but may at times face resistance from traditional thinkers. Over the years, the act of men or women contributing to roles once seen as the other’s domain has often been viewed as unnatural. At times, this even imposes conflict upon the couple in question. Yet, what we are witnessing is a generational recalibration of gender roles that will ultimately benefit children and families alike.

The Hidden Weight Of Emotional Labour

Co-parenting is not only about dividing chores or scheduling drop-offs and pick-ups. It is about sharing the emotional labour that goes into creating a healthy family. Emotional labour involves the unseen, constant thought and effort required to anticipate a child’s needs. From remembering vaccination dates, to staying alert to a child’s moods, or providing comfort during difficult moments, this load is lighter when both parents share it. When mothers and fathers divide this responsibility, families feel the difference immediately. The burden eases, the partnership strengthens, and children learn that care and responsibility are not tied to gender.

For parents, embracing this role is not always simple. Many still carry the weight of cultural expectations that tell them their primary duty is defined by traditional gender norms. Society continues to reward fathers for minimal involvement by celebrating small gestures as extraordinary, while expecting mothers to silently shoulder the majority of care. The gap between perception and reality needs to be bridged. Active co-parenting should be normalised, not applauded as a rare exception.

Co-Parenting As An Ongoing Journey

The benefits of sharing the emotional load extend beyond practical support. Children raised in households where both parents participate equally in caregiving tend to develop healthier models of relationships. They see empathy, balance, and respect in action. Sons grow up knowing that nurturing is part of masculinity; daughters grow up knowing that their ambitions are valid, because care does not fall on them by default.

For couples, co-parenting can also mean fewer conflicts and greater understanding. When both parents step into caregiving fully, neither feels isolated, and both feel supported. This balance gives both parents space to thrive individually, which in turn makes the family unit stronger.

It is important to remember that co-parenting is a journey, not a one-time adjustment. Families need open conversations, patience, and a willingness to unlearn what tradition may dictate. Elders may resist, but as more parents visibly participate together, attitudes will evolve.

Co-parenting is not about perfection; it is about presence. It is about fathers and mothers recognising that raising children is a shared responsibility, both emotionally and practically. It is about creating families where the weight of love, care, and responsibility is not carried by one parent alone, but held together for the well-being of the child.

Ishinna B. Sadana is an Author, Parenting Expert, and TedX Speaker