What Your Home Reveals In Winter: Hidden Issues Every Indian Homeowner Should Check

(By Mr. Manoj Goyal)

Winter is the only season that shows the true state of a home. It may seem like a quiet time that requires little maintenance, but the season's cold temperatures can bring to light unresolved maintenance issues that may have been overlooked all year. From liability issues like moisture problems and potential electrical fire overloads to core issues like winter-related maintenance, the winter season brings to focus problems that should be resolved by a professional yearly property inspection. This will ensure safety, longevity, and efficient property value generation.

Moisture Intrusion And Dampness

The most prevalent issue in winter for Indian homes is the accumulation of moisture. Water stains, damp peeling paint, and the persistent smell of something rotten are all major clues to the ingress of consequential water, usually the result of a failed waterproofing layer and micro leaks. With the use of thermal imaging and moisture sensors, one can identify the critical internal seepage layer that is concealed and discarded. With the season of cold weather providing the moisture, inattention to such issues will compromise the integrity of a structure and repair costs will grow exponentially.

Structural Cracks And Foundation Shifts

Changes in temperature each season cause materials to expand and contract. This can cause superficial, fine, and hairline cracks to appear across walls, beams, and ceilings. Cracks that are hairline in nature are unlikely to pose a risk, however, larger gaps that appear in succession signal a risk of foundation settlement and load-bearing structural stress. The structural assessment of a professional is necessary to determine whether there is a need for intervention on surface-level defects.

Insulation And Air Leakage

Drafts in winter and variation in temperature in a room is a strong indicator of poor insulation. Poor insulation of rooms and gaps in the sealing of windows and doors is a risk in terms of energy efficiency. This ultimately affects the comfort of a space and the energy expenditure in a building. A qualified professional in energy audits will assess and identify the points of greatest air leakage, the insulation and sealing of windows, and other ways to improve energy efficiency.

Electrical Load Management

With the increased use of room heaters, geysers, and lighting, winter places additional strain on electrical systems. Loose connections, outdated wiring, or overloaded circuits can pose serious fire risks. Electrical inspections ensure that the system is adequately rated to handle seasonal demand and complies with safety standards.

Plumbing And Water Heating Systems

Cold weather can expose inefficiencies in plumbing systems, such as pipe leaks or fluctuating water pressure. Additionally, sediment buildup in geysers can reduce heating efficiency. Regular plumbing inspections verify the condition of pipes, joints, and heaters to prevent breakdowns during peak winter usage.

Indoor Air Quality And Mold Formation

Limited ventilation during winter can result in higher humidity indoors, creating an ideal environment for mold growth. Mold often develops behind furniture, under flooring, or in corners where dampness persists. Professional inspections include air quality testing and surface moisture assessment to identify and mitigate health risks associated with mold exposure.

Mr. Manoj Goyal is the Director of Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd.