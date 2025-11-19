Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What Are Panchmahabhutas? How Naturopathy Could Be A Natural Weapon Against Diseases

Naturopathy based on the Panchmahabhutas can help eliminate diseases from the root by removing toxic substances from the body through natural treatments, herbs, and yoga.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Due to pollution, stress, and imbalanced diets in modern lifestyles, toxic substances are accumulating in the body, leading to a rapid rise in diabetes, hypertension, obesity, liver problems, and autoimmune diseases. Patanjali claims that in such a situation, the naturopathy treatment offered by their Yogpeeth is proving to be a blessing for people. According to Patanjali, their wellness centres are now emerging as the largest naturopathy hubs in India and abroad.

Patanjali said, "Our naturopathy system is based on the Panchmahabhutas (earth, water, fire, air, and space). Here, natural treatments like mud therapy, water therapy (hydrotherapy), fasting therapy, sunbathing, and kunjal-vasti are provided. Along with this, Ayurvedic herbs and Divya medicines are combined." They claim that just 7 to 21 days of naturopathy treatment helps remove 70–80 per cent of toxins from the body and helps control issues like insulin resistance, thyroid imbalance, and liver fat.

Many Patients Are Now Living a Medicine-Free Life: Patanjali

Patanjali claims, "At our wellness centres, thousands of patients have been successfully treated through naturopathy. For diabetes patients, the requirement of medicines has reduced to less than half, while many have begun living medicine-free lives. Obesity patients have lost 15–20 kilos solely through natural therapy. Patients with other diseases have also experienced remarkable relief."

Naturopathy Eliminates the Root of Disease: Acharya Balkrishna

Acharya Balkrishna says, "Naturopathy eliminates the root of disease. Our aim is for India to once again become a world leader and for every person to live a healthy, disease-free life. A special feature of Patanjali Naturopathy is that along with treatment, we also provide training in yoga, pranayama, and sattvic food, so that people can continue a healthy lifestyle even after returning home."

It is worth noting that Patanjali Wellness is currently operating world-class naturopathy centres in dozens of cities, including Haridwar, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. A large number of patients from abroad are also coming for treatment.

Patanjali Lifestyle
