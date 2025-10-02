Major Change In Flight Rules From Today. Check What You Can't Carry In Cabin Bag

Emirates Airlines has completely prohibited the use of power banks on its flights. Passengers are now allowed to carry only one power bank with a capacity of less than 100 watt-hours in their carry-on baggage. Using or charging it during the flight is strictly forbidden. Non-compliance may lead to problems for passengers.

Key Guidelines For Emirates Passengers

Passengers can carry only one power bank if its capacity is less than 100 Wh and it is clearly labeled.

Charging devices onboard using the power bank is not allowed.

Power banks must be kept in carry-on luggage only, not in checked baggage.

They cannot be stored in overhead bins; passengers must place them in the seat pocket or under the seat in front.

The power bank must be accessible to passengers so that the flight crew can act immediately in case of an emergency.

If the power bank becomes overheated or defective, it must be shown to the crew immediately.

Why Are Power Banks Banned On Flights?

Lithium-ion batteries in power banks can overheat and pose a fire or explosion risk, especially if low-quality or cheap devices lack safety features like auto shut-off or temperature control.

Emirates is not alone in this move. Airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, EVA Air, China Airlines, and AirAsia, have banned power bank usage following incidents such as a 2023 Air Busan flight fire, which injured 27 passengers and was linked to a power bank.

Passenger Safety Tips:

Charge your devices before the flight.

Use in-seat charging points if available.

Ensure the power bank’s capacity (<100 Wh) is clearly labelled.

Never place power banks in checked luggage.

Follow crew instructions; non-compliance may lead to confiscation or denial of boarding.

This new rule is aimed at ensuring passenger safety. Travellers must follow these guidelines.