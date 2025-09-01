Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelGanesh Chaturthi 2025 — A Rare Temple In Koothanur Where Lord Ganesh Is Worshipped In Human Form

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 brings focus to Koothanur’s Adhi Vinayagar Temple in Tamil Nadu, a unique shrine where Lord Ganesh is worshipped in rare human form, drawing devotees and travellers alike.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most awaited festivals across India. It's a time when homes, streets, and temples come alive with devotion, colour, and celebration. While most people are familiar with the iconic elephant-headed form of Lord Ganesh, Tamil Nadu houses a shrine that offers a rare glimpse into a different aspect of the deity. The Adhi Vinayagar Temple near Koothanur, Tamil Nadu is a rare temple where Ganesh is worshipped in his human form. This unusual representation has made the temple a subject of deep curiosity and reverence, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Agra’s Historic Ganesh Temple And Its Unique Sandalwood Idol

The Rare Idol Of Adhi Vinayagar

Unlike the popular elephant-headed idols seen across the country, Koothanur’s Adhi Vinayagar Temple depicts Ganesh in a fully human form. The lord is revered as Nara Mukha Vinayaka here. The 5-foot-tall idol is adorned with a serpent ornament, called Naghabharanam, around his waist. This statue represents what many believe to be the original form of Ganesh.

Carved in granite with distinctly human features, it's believed to be built in 7th century. It's steeped in age-old iconography, stands as one of the most intriguing and ancient representations of Lord Ganesh. The idol is enshrined with great reverence, and visitors often speak of the serene yet powerful aura within the sanctum.

Temple Legends And Spiritual Significance

Local legends suggest that this temple symbolises the earliest form of Ganesh, reminding devotees of his divine beginnings. Many believe that worshipping here helps remove obstacles from life in their most fundamental form. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple sees a surge of visitors who come seeking blessings in this rare and sacred setting, making it one of Tamil Nadu’s most intriguing religious destinations.

A Pilgrimage Worth Taking

Koothanur’s Adhi Vinayagar Temple offers a journey filled with history, spirituality, and cultural richness. It is a place where faith takes a distinctive form, inviting visitors to experience Lord Ganesh in a way they may never have imagined. Whether you are a devotee or a traveller in search of rare temples, this shrine promises an unforgettable chapter in your spiritual journey.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Adhi Vinayagar Temple Koothanur Lord Ganesh In Human Form Rare Ganesh Temples India
