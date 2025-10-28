Delhi Winter Market: 7 Best Places To Buy Affordable Woollen Clothes This Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As winter settles over the capital, Delhi transforms into a shopper's paradise with vibrant markets offering a range of affordable and stylish woollen wear. From snigh sweaters and elegant shawls to chic jackets and trendy boots, the city's bazaars cater to every winter wardrobe need.

Here's a detailed guide to Delhi's best and cheapest markets where you can find quality woollens without breaking the bank.

1. Sarojini Nagar Market

(Image Source: Facebook/Inzar Vloge)

Sarojini Nagar stands out as Delhi’s go-to hub for trendy winter fashion at unbeatable prices. Known for its export surplus from top global labels such as Zara, H&M, and Forever 21, it’s a paradise for smart shoppers. This market, located in South Delhi, is where college students and young professionals flock for trendy bargains. From warm cardigans to stylish overcoats and boots, you'll get everything here. You can reach Sarojini Nagar via Pink Metro Line. The best time to visit is late morning on weekdays when crowds are lighter and bargaining is easier. Bring cash, keep an eye out for authentic woollens, and don't forget, haggling is an art here.

2. Lajpat Nagar Market

(Image Source: Facebook/Uttam Rawat)

Lajpat Nagar Central Market is located in South Delhi. It is a shopper's delight for families and fashion lovers. This huge market is known for its diverse collection of clothing, accessories, and fabrics, making it a winter hotspot. From woollen kurtis and pashmina shawls to sweaters to jackets, this market has everything to offer. The market's easily accessible via Lajpat Nagar Metro Station on the Violet Line. Visitors can explore both street-side stalls and small boutiques offering everything from budget woollens to designer-inspired styles. The market also features several food joints, making it a great place to enjoy street snacks between shopping sprees.

3. Chandni Chowk

(Image Source: Twitter/@SubhoGhorui3)

Chandni Chowk is one of Delhi's oldest and busiest markets. It is a treasure trove for winter wear enthusiasts who appreciate traditional fabrics and authentic woollens. You'll find pure wool shawls, handmade sweaters, mufflers, and blankets at incredibly competitive prices. Bhagirath Palace and Nai Sarak lanes are particularly famous for winter textiles. Reaching Chandni Chowk is easy via the Yellow Metro Line. Step off at Chandni Chowk Metro Station and walk through the labyrinthine lanes buzzing with shoppers, spice vendors, and the aroma of Old Delhi street food. The best time to visit this market in Delhi is early morning.

4. Laxmi Nagar Market

(Image Source: Twitter/@KapilSingh_100)

Situated in East Delhi, Laxmi Nagar Market is a go-to hub for residents looking for practical and budget-friendly winter wear. It’s famous for local stores selling thick woollen sweaters, thermals, gloves, socks, and winter essentials at pocket-friendly rates. Accessible via Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Blue Line, this market is ideal for those who prefer fuss-free shopping. Many small shops offer combo deals and bulk discounts, making it great for family winter shopping.

5. Janpath Market

(Image Source: Twitter/@xnx6)

Janpath, located near Connaught Place, is every fashion lover’s dream destination for winter wear with a bohemian twist. From embroidered shawls and Kashmiri woollen stoles to vintage jackets and hippie jumpers, the market is a blend of culture and creativity. Janpath Metro Station on violet line is right next the market, making access super convenient. The best time to visit Janpath is during late afternoon or weekends when the stalls are fully stocked with vibrant handmade pieces. Bargaining is expected here, and each shop offers something unique, perfect for those who like to stand out in style.

6. Karol Bagh Market

(Image Source: Twitter/@Singh_Nitish26)

Karol Bagh is located in Central Delhi and offers an impressive mix of traditional and modern winter wear. Ajmal Khan Road, the market’s main artery, features an array of shops selling cardigans, coats, pullovers, and winter suits at reasonable prices. The market is well connected via the Karol Bagh Metro Station in Blue Line. Apart from clothes, you can also find trendy scarves, gloves, and boots to complete your winter look. Visit in the afternoon when most shops are open and the hustle of Delhi’s classic shopping scene is in full swing. Karol Bagh’s charm lies in its old-world feel paired with modern choices.

7. Gandhi Nagar Market

(Image Source: Facebook/Sohrab Idarishi)

For those looking to buy in bulk or at wholesale prices, Gandhi Nagar Market in East Delhi is unbeatable. As Asia’s largest textile market, it’s filled with lanes of shops offering all kinds of winter fabrics and readymade garments. From plain sweaters to stylish overcoats, you can find it all at prices lower than anywhere else in the city. The nearest metro station is Seelampur on the Red Line, and autos are easily available there. Gandhi Nagar is perfect for business owners, bulk buyers, or families planning to stock up for the season.