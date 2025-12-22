As Christmas and New Year approach, travel plans naturally start taking shape in everyone’s mind. This time of the year is when people prefer to take a break with family and friends. However, it is also the busiest and most expensive travel season. Hotel demand rises sharply, and room tariffs often go beyond budget.

If hotel bookings are made without proper planning, travel expenses can spiral even before the trip begins. But with the right strategy and a bit of smart planning, it is possible to find comfortable accommodation at reasonable prices even during peak season. Here are some practical tips to help keep your travel budget under control.

Book Early For Better Deals

During peak periods like Christmas and New Year, hotel rooms get booked quickly. As travel dates draw closer, prices tend to rise steeply. If your travel dates are fixed, avoid delaying hotel reservations. Early booking not only helps secure lower rates but also offers more choices in terms of location and room quality. Many hotels and booking platforms provide early-bird offers, allowing savings of up to 20–40 percent. Waiting until the last moment often results in higher costs.

Check Online Offers And Discounts

Travel websites and apps roll out multiple offers during the festive season. Do not limit yourself to just one platform while booking a hotel. Compare prices across different apps, as the same hotel may be listed at different rates. Bank offers, credit card discounts, UPI cashbacks, and coupon codes can further reduce costs. Always check the offers section before making payment, spending a few extra minutes can save you a significant amount of money.

Benefits Of Booking Directly With The Hotel

Many travellers rely solely on apps for hotel bookings, but direct reservations can sometimes be more rewarding. Once you shortlist a hotel, visit its official website or contact the property directly. Hotels often offer better rates on direct bookings along with added benefits such as free breakfast, late checkout, or room upgrades. Since hotels save on third-party commissions, they may pass on the benefit to guests. Do not hesitate to ask, negotiation can sometimes work in your favour.