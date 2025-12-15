Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleThe World’s Most Expensive Cheese Comes From Donkeys, Not Cows

The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Comes From Donkeys, Not Cows

The world’s most expensive cheese isn’t made from cow or goat milk. Know how rare donkey milk creates Pule cheese, why it costs a fortune, and the fascinating story behind it.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When we think of cheese, images of cows grazing in green pastures or goats on rocky hillsides instantly come to mind. From cheddar to mozzarella, almost every popular cheese in the world begins with cow, goat, or sheep milk. But hidden away in a quiet corner of Europe is a cheese so rare, so unusual, and so expensive that it completely rewrites everything we think we know about dairy.

The world’s most expensive cheese is not made from cow or goat milk.

It comes from donkeys, and only a handful of people on Earth have ever tasted it.

ALSO READ: Hop Shoots: The World’s Most Expensive Vegetable Priced At ₹85,000 A Kilo

What Is Pule Cheese?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Super Simple Science (@supersimplescience)

Pule cheese is a rare artisanal cheese made from donkey milk, produced exclusively at the Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia. Unlike mass-produced cheeses found in supermarkets, Pule is crafted in extremely limited quantities, making it one of the rarest food items in the world.

What truly sets Pule cheese apart is its price. Depending on availability, it costs approximately ₹1,17,866 per kilogram, earning it the title of the world’s most expensive cheese.

Why Donkey Milk Is So Rare

(Image Source: Twitter/@TasteAtlas)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TasteAtlas)

Donkey milk is exceptionally difficult to collect. A single donkey produces far less milk than a cow, often less than one litre per day. On top of that, donkey milk contains very little fat, making the cheese-making process far more complex.

In fact, it takes around 25 litres of donkey milk to produce just one kilogram of Pule cheese. This scarcity is one of the main reasons behind its astonishing price.

How Pule Cheese Is Made

Unlike industrial cheese production, Pule cheese is made entirely by hand. There are no machines, no shortcuts, and no mass-scale production methods involved. The cheese-makers rely on traditional techniques adapted specifically for donkey milk, which behaves very differently from cow or goat milk.

The process is slow, delicate, and labour-intensive, and even small errors can ruin an entire batch. This meticulous craftsmanship adds to Pule’s exclusivity and luxury status.

Pule cheese is produced only at the Zasavica Nature Reserve, home to a protected population of Balkan donkeys. The reserve was established not just to produce cheese, but also to preserve an endangered animal species.

By turning donkey milk into a high-value product, the reserve helps fund conservation efforts, making Pule cheese not just a luxury item, but also a tool for sustainability.

Because of its rarity, Pule is often served in small tasting portions, sometimes paired with fine wine or artisanal bread.

From Royal Baths To Rare Foods: The Legacy Of Donkey Milk

Donkey milk has held a place of respect in traditional wellness systems for thousands of years, long before it became associated with luxury foods like Pule cheese. Ancient civilisations, including the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, regarded donkey milk as one of the purest and most therapeutic animal milks available.

Historically, donkey milk was consumed for its easy digestibility. Its protein structure is closer to human breast milk than cow’s milk, making it gentler on the stomach and less likely to cause digestive discomfort. This is one of the reasons it was often recommended for children, the elderly, and those recovering from illness in earlier times. From a nutritional perspective, donkey milk is naturally low in fat but rich in essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A, D, and E. It also contains immune-supporting components that were traditionally believed to help the body resist infections and strengthen overall vitality.

In ancient texts, donkey milk was also associated with skin health and rejuvenation. Legend has it that Queen Cleopatra used donkey milk baths to maintain her skin’s softness and glow.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Food Lifestyle Rare Foods World's Most Expensive Cheese
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
World
Trump Condemns 'Antisemitic Attack' At Australia's Bondi Beach That Killed 15, Injured 40
'Antisemitic Attack': Trump Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 15
World
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget