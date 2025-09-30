Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ozempic Coming To India: Novo Nordisk Expands Diabetes And Obesity Care Portfolio

Ozempic Coming To India: Novo Nordisk Expands Diabetes And Obesity Care Portfolio

Novo Nordisk confirms the upcoming India launch of Ozempic, its once-weekly semaglutide injection for Type 2 diabetes and obesity. India Head Vikrant Shrotiya shares insights.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is preparing to launch its highly anticipated diabetes drug Ozempic (semaglutide) in the Indian market. The once-weekly injectable therapy, originally developed for managing Type 2 diabetes, has also gained international attention for its effectiveness in weight management and broader cardiometabolic benefits.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Vikrant Shrotiya, India Head at Novo Nordisk, confirmed that the company is poised to complete its semaglutide portfolio in India with this launch.

“With the highly anticipated launch expected soon, Novo Nordisk will now complete its semaglutide portfolio in India, providing a range of treatments to address diverse patient needs, oral semaglutide for diabetes, advanced obesity management through injectable,” said Shrotiya.

Addressing India’s Growing Diabetes and Obesity Burden

The introduction of Ozempic comes at a time when India is witnessing a steep rise in cases of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, both in urban and rural populations. Shrotiya emphasized the broader societal relevance of the launch: “Obesity will continue to be an issue for the world. The journey of GLP-1 has started in India. It has to reach far and wide, in every corner of the country. Obesity is not just an urban India problem any more.”

The injectable semaglutide is not only effective in controlling blood sugar but also reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and chronic kidney disease, making it a comprehensive therapy for patients managing long-term metabolic health issues.

Essential Medicine Recognition and Future Competition

In a recent update, the World Health Organization (WHO) added Ozempic to its list of essential medicines, a move that Shrotiya believes solidifies the drug’s relevance.

“When WHO puts it out as a part of an essential medicine, it just goes to show how much value it brings to people with diabetes and obesity,” he said.

“It showcases the confidence amongst regulators, doctors and health care providers.”

Though pricing details for India have not yet been disclosed, Novo Nordisk is aware of the competitive shift coming with patent expiry.

“With our patents expiring in 2026, so many more players would enter the market. The competitive intensity itself could bring down the cost of medicines, at least, amongst the generics,” he added.

The company aims to go beyond pricing and focus on quality, accessibility, and patient trust.

“We are not a company that just believes in the pricing part of it. We also strongly believe in engagement with our patients... The quality of medicines is of paramount importance,” said Shrotiya.

With the Indian launch of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk is set to provide more diverse and effective treatment options to millions of patients across the country, marking a significant milestone in chronic disease care.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Novo Nordisk Ozempic India Launch Vikrant Shrotiya WHO Essential Medicines Ozempic Price In India
