National Face Mask Day 2025: 7 Natural DIY Masks For Glowing And Healthy Skin

Every year on August 11, National Face Mask Day reminds us gently to stop, indulge, and look after our skin. In modern life, when air pollution, stress, and continual screen time cause trouble for our skin, a face mask can be a little indulgence with great rewards. From ancient beauty rituals to modern self-care trends, face masks have always been a trusted ally for glowing and radiant skin. Whether to hydrate, exfoliate, or just treat yourself to some calm, they provide an instant boost that a skincare routine craves.

Try these natural face masks for naturally glowing skin:

Aloe Vera Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

A skincare super-ingredient, Aloe vera smooths skin texture and soothes irritation thanks to its natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. This easy-to-make mask can help diminish acne, calm eczema, and even soothe psoriasis. Regular use not only rejuvenates the skin but also provides a natural, healthy sheen.

Besan (Gram Flour) Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

For centuries, besan has been a secret ingredient for smooth, soft skin. It is full of exfoliating abilities, removing dead skin cells softly, combating acne, reducing tan, and regulating excess oil. If besan is applied in a DIY face mask, it can transform dull skin into a radiant, even-toned complexion, making it a go-to ingredient for skincare.

Turmeric Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Golden in hue and goodness, turmeric is an instant glow booster. Its strong antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds revive skin's radiance, combat acne, and calm issues like psoriasis. Any face masks, like Besan or coffee, with a pinch of turmeric in them can be the ideal weekend routine to awaken dull, tired skin.

Cucumber Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Cooling, hydrating, and refreshing, cucumber is nature's solution for stressed skin. It is rich in vitamins C and K, manganese, and beta-carotene, which provide deep nourishment while soothing redness and puffiness. Perfect for warm summer days, this mask can help relieve sunburn, decrease dark circles, and leave the skin feeling fresh.

Avocado Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Rich and creamy, avocado is a godsend for parched skin. Its healthy fats, when mixed with antioxidant-packed honey and the soothing exfoliation of almonds, intensely hydrate and revive the skin. Not only does this mask hydrate, but it also leaves skin soft and fresh with a dewy complexion.

Oats and Honey Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Gentle but firm, oats function as an all-natural moisturiser, oil absorber, and anti-inflammatory. When mixed with honey, they form a calming mask that quenches with moisture while seeping excess shine. This mixture is particularly soothing for sensitive or irritated skin, making it a staple solution for skincare throughout the year.

Multani Mitti and Rose Water Face Mask:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

A classic favourite, Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) calms the skin, fights sun damage, and promotes even skin tone. Mixed with soothing rose water, it moisturises and gives a subtle, radiant glow. It’s the perfect blend for a quick pick-me-up after a long, tiring day.

