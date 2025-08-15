Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleMeet Pingali Venkayya, The Brilliant Mind Behind India’s National Flag

Meet Pingali Venkayya, the visionary who designed India's National Flag. Learn about his life, struggles, and lasting legacy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
As the nation gets ready to celebrate Independence Day 2025, streets, schools, and monuments across India will once again be draped in the vibrant hues of saffron, white, and green. But how many of us know about the man whose vision brought the Indian National Flag to life?

Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter, patriot, and visionary, dedicated his life to India's independence and left behind a symbol that continues to unite over a billion people. His story is a tale of perseverance, patriotism, and purpose.

A Life Devoted To India's Freedom

Pingali Venkaya was a linguist, geologist, lecturer, author, educationalist, and an agriculturist. Born on August 2, 1876, in Bhatlapenumarru, Andhra Pradesh, he served in the British Indian Army in South Africa during the Boer War. His involvement in the Indian freedom movement is what brought him into close association with Mahatma Gandhi.

What made Venkayya remarkable was his forward-thinking approach. At a time when India was a collection of diverse princely states and cultures, he envisioned a single flag that could unite everyone under one identity. His design laid the foundation for the flag that would later become the Tiranga.

The Story Behind The Flag's Design

Pingali Venkayya's original design in 1921 featured red and green colours, representing the Hindus and Muslims. On Mahatma Gandhi’s suggestion, a white band was added to represent peace and the rest of India’s communities, along with a charkha that symbolised self-reliance. In 1947 when India gained independence, the flag's design was slightly modified. The charkha was replaced by the navy blue Ashok Chakra with 24 spokes, representing justice, progress, and dharm.

Today, tricolour's saffron stands for courage and sacrifice, white represents truth and peace, and green symbolises faith and fertility. The Ashoka Chakra at the centre reflects the eternal wheel of law, reminding citizens of their duty toward the nation.

The Lasting Legacy

Pingali Venkayya may not be a household name, but his creation waves proudly in every corner of the country. Without his creativity and vision, India’s tricolour might not have carried the same symbolism that unites over a billion people today. As we celebrate Independence Day 2025, remembering his story adds a deeper layer of pride.

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Independence Day 15 August Pingali Venkayya Independence Day 2025 Indian National Flag Designer
