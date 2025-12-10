Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Human Rights Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance, And All You Need To Know

Human Rights Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance, And All You Need To Know

Human Rights Day 2025 will be observed today, on 10 December, highlighting the theme 'Our Everyday Essentials.' Know its history, significance, and why this global day remains important.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Observed every year on 10 December, Human Rights Day stands as a global reminder of the fundamental rights and freedoms every individual is entitled to, irrespective of nationality, gender, religion, ethnicity, or social background. The day is marked worldwide with campaigns, discussions, and events that highlight the urgent need to protect human dignity and ensure equality for all.

Theme Of Human Rights Day 2025

The theme for Human Rights Day 2025 is 'Our Everyday Essentials' that underscores how human rights shape routine aspects of life rather than being distant legal concepts. The UN has framed this theme to bring focus back to the basic elements people rely on every day, safety, shelter, food, education, dignity, and a voice in public life. The theme stresses that human rights are not privileges bestowed on a few but are essential foundations that ensure well-being, fairness, and security for everyone. 

History Of Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day traces its roots to a historic milestone on 10 December 1948, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This landmark document defined a shared vision of the rights and freedoms inherent to all human beings, emerging in the aftermath of the Second World War. It laid down 30 fundamental rights, civil, political, economic, social, and cultural, that nations were encouraged to uphold.

In 1950, the UN General Assembly officially called upon all member states and organisations to commemorate the day through activities promoting awareness, education, and action toward the protection of human rights. Over the decades, the UDHR has been translated into hundreds of languages, becoming one of the most widely translated documents in the world. It has served as the foundation for numerous constitutions, international laws, and rights-based movements across continents.

Significance Of Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is observed to draw global attention to the violations and inequalities, urging governments and communities to reaffirm their commitment to justice, dignity, and equality. The day helps amplify the voices of those facing discrimination, violence, poverty, and oppression, while also spotlighting defenders who work tirelessly to protect fundamental freedoms.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 08:09 AM (IST)

Human Rights Day Human Rights Day Theme 2025 Human Rights Day History UN Human Rights Day Significance Of Human Rights Day

