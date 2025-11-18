Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHow Are Lives Changing Through Yoga & Panchakarma At Patanjali Wellness Centres? Know Here

How Are Lives Changing Through Yoga & Panchakarma At Patanjali Wellness Centres? Know Here

Patanjali says its 300-plus wellness centres across India are helping people through Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, offering low-cost treatment through natural healing methods.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patanjali claims that its wellness centres are improving the lives of lakhs of people through natural medicine. Through Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, panchakarma and diet–lifestyle routines, these centres are providing permanent treatment for various ailments. Patanjali also claims that serious diseases like diabetes, thyroid disorders, high blood pressure, arthritis, obesity, asthma, migraine, skin diseases and depression are being treated at these wellness centres.

Patients Benefiting from Yoga and Panchakarma: Patanjali

Patanjali has stated, “Patients are admitted under 7, 11, 21 or 30-day packages, where from 4 am till evening they undergo yoga, pranayama, shatkarma, juice therapy, massage, hydrotherapy, acupressure and panchakarma. Along with this, sattvic food prepared by seven specialists is given.”

The Chief Medical Director of Patanjali Wellness, Acharya Balkrishna, says, “Our aim is not to treat symptoms, but to cure from the root. More than 90% of diseases are caused by wrong eating habits and lifestyle. When these are corrected, the body heals itself.”

More Than 300 Patanjali Wellness Centres Across the Country

Patanjali has said that at present, more than 300 Patanjali Wellness Centres are operational across the country and expansion is rapidly taking place abroad as well. Every month, around 50,000 to 60,000 people receive treatment at these centres. The most important point is that the cost of treatment is very low.

Patanjali says, “Our wellness centres are proving that India’s ancient medical system is still as effective today as it was thousands of years ago. These centres are not just treating diseases, but are transforming people’s lives entirely. These wellness centres are no longer just treatment centres; they have become the biggest source of hope and trust for people. This proves that true healing lies not in medicine but in nature and discipline."

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Lifestyle
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
World
UN Security Council Adopts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan; Hamas Rejects It
UN Security Council Adopts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan; Hamas Rejects It
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget