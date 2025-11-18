How Are Lives Changing Through Yoga & Panchakarma At Patanjali Wellness Centres? Know Here

Patanjali claims that its wellness centres are improving the lives of lakhs of people through natural medicine. Through Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, panchakarma and diet–lifestyle routines, these centres are providing permanent treatment for various ailments. Patanjali also claims that serious diseases like diabetes, thyroid disorders, high blood pressure, arthritis, obesity, asthma, migraine, skin diseases and depression are being treated at these wellness centres.

Patients Benefiting from Yoga and Panchakarma: Patanjali

Patanjali has stated, “Patients are admitted under 7, 11, 21 or 30-day packages, where from 4 am till evening they undergo yoga, pranayama, shatkarma, juice therapy, massage, hydrotherapy, acupressure and panchakarma. Along with this, sattvic food prepared by seven specialists is given.”

The Chief Medical Director of Patanjali Wellness, Acharya Balkrishna, says, “Our aim is not to treat symptoms, but to cure from the root. More than 90% of diseases are caused by wrong eating habits and lifestyle. When these are corrected, the body heals itself.”

More Than 300 Patanjali Wellness Centres Across the Country

Patanjali has said that at present, more than 300 Patanjali Wellness Centres are operational across the country and expansion is rapidly taking place abroad as well. Every month, around 50,000 to 60,000 people receive treatment at these centres. The most important point is that the cost of treatment is very low.

Patanjali says, “Our wellness centres are proving that India’s ancient medical system is still as effective today as it was thousands of years ago. These centres are not just treating diseases, but are transforming people’s lives entirely. These wellness centres are no longer just treatment centres; they have become the biggest source of hope and trust for people. This proves that true healing lies not in medicine but in nature and discipline."