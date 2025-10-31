Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Halloween 2025: 7 Easy And Fun Makeup Ideas To Celebrate The Day

Celebrate Halloween 2025 with these easy and fun makeup ideas, from classic cats and witches to spooky zombies and mermaids. Perfect for parties, trick-or-treating, or a simple festive touch.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Halloween is here again, the time of year when spooky creativity meets fun celebration. Every October 31, people around the world dress up in costumes, carve pumpkins, and enjoy trick-or-treating or Halloween parties. If you want to join in the fun without going over the top, a few creative makeup ideas can instantly transform your look.

Here are some simple and easy-to-try Halloween makeup looks to make this year’s celebration exciting and stylish.

Cat Makeup

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

A classic and effortless choice, the cat makeup look never goes out of style. All you need is black eyeliner to create whiskers, a nose, and winged eyes. Add some shimmer to your eyelids and finish with bold red lipstick for a touch of glamour.

Vampire Look

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Unleash your inner vampire with pale skin, dark eyes, and blood-red lips. A bit of fake blood near the mouth adds a dramatic touch. This look is easy to create and brings that perfect mix of elegance and eeriness.

Scarecrow Look

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Cute yet spooky, the scarecrow look is great for beginners. Use orange and brown tones for the eyes and cheeks, then draw stitches around your mouth. Pair it with a flannel shirt and straw hat for a perfect Halloween vibe.

Pop Art Makeup

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

For something colourful and fun, go for a comic book look. Use bright red, yellow, and blue shades, outline your features with bold lines, and add dotted details to mimic pop art. It’s quirky, creative, and perfect for photos.

Doll Makeup

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

The doll look is cute yet a little creepy. Start with a flawless base, draw cracks on your face, and add rosy cheeks with long lashes. Complete it with a wide smile for a hauntingly sweet effect.

Mermaid Look

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Bring a magical sea-inspired twist to your Halloween with a mermaid look. Use fishnet stockings to create glittery scales and blend shimmery shades of turquoise and silver. Finish with glossy lips and a glowing highlighter.

Witch Makeup

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Witch-inspired makeup is both magical and bold. Try smoky eyes in green or purple shades, add dark lipstick, and use a highlighter for a mystical glow. Pair it with a black outfit and you’re ready for the night.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Halloween 2025 Halloween Makeup Ideas Halloween Celebration
Read more
