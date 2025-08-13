Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleHair Loss Defense — Protect Your Hair With These Simple Strategies

Hair Loss Defense — Protect Your Hair With These Simple Strategies

Sudden hair loss can be a cause for concern, often impacting one’s confidence, follow these effective strategies to help in beating hair loss and encourage healthy growth.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:48 AM (IST)

(By Dr. Viral Desai)

In today’s world, aesthetic appearance holds significant value in every aspect of life, making healthy skin and hair highly desirable. Sudden hair loss can be a cause for concern, often impacting one’s confidence. However, every problem has a solution, and hair loss is no exception. There are effective strategies to help protect the hair and encourage healthy growth.

The Reason Behind Sudden Hair loss?

Before diving into what could be the solutions, its essential to understand why the problem has occurred. These can include :

  • Stress: Physical, emotional or any kind of chronic stress can cause hair fall.
  • Hormonal Imbalance: Change in hormone levels can lead to hair loss if left untreated.
  • Poor Diet: Lack of intake of essential nutrients on a regular basis can affect hair health.

Doctor-Approved Strategies:

Here are some 'doctor-approved' effective strategies to help you combat sudden hair loss:

  • Reduce Stress: Indulge in stress releasing activities like exercising, meditation, yoga and therapies.
  • Eat a Balanced Diet: Include foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and biotin to promote hair health for a longer term.
  • Use Gentle Hair Care: Avoid harsh chemical treatments, excessive heat styling, and rough handling.
  • Get Enough Sleep: Try to get a good sleep for 7-8 hours to help regulate hormones and promote hair growth.

Additional Tips:

  • Consult a Doctor: If you're experiencing sudden or extreme hair loss, consult a doctor to rule out underlying medical conditions.
  • Use Hair Growth Products: Consider using products containing ingredients like minoxidil, redensyl or biotin after consulting a doctor.
  • Be Patient: Be consistent with the betterment of your lifestyle. Hair growth is a gradual process, so be patient and consistent with your hair care routine.

Dr Viral Desai is cosmetic plastic & hair transplant surgeon and Medical Director at DHI India

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
