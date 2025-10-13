Glow Naturally: Aromatherapy Skincare Rituals For This Diwali

(By Dr. Blossom Kochhar)

This Diwali, let your skin radiate with the natural goodness of aromatherapy. Essential oils, botanical extracts, and simple home recipes can help detox, repair, and rejuvenate your skin. Here's your step-by-step guide to achieving a natural festive glow!

Begin With A Gentle Cleanse

Begin your skincare routine by gently cleansing your skin with a mild, soap-free cleanser enriched with natural and essential oils. Cleansers with lavender, rose, or tea tree oil purify without stripping your skin's natural moisture. This step refreshes dull skin and preps it for better absorption of the following skincare products.

Balance Your Skin With A Floral Toner

Toning helps tighten pores and restore skin balance after cleansing. For normal, dry, or sensitive skin, add 10 drops of rose essential oil to 100 ml of rose water. For oily skin, use witch hazel water with a few drops of tea tree oil. This aromatic blend refreshes, soothes, and instantly revives tired skin.

Exfoliate To Renew The Festive Glow

Gently buff away dead skin cells with an exfoliant suited to your skin type. For oily skin, blend fuller's earth, orange peel powder, sandalwood powder, and tea tree oil with rose water. For dry skin, oatmeal, cream, almond, and sandalwood oil work wonders. Coffee, cream, and rose or jasmine oil rejuvenate mature or combination skin.

Indulge In A Nourishing Face Pack

Face masks add radiance by hydrating, detoxifying, and tightening the skin; oily skin benefits from the use of kaolin clay, cucumber pulp, yogurt, and lemon oil. For dry skin, use a combination of banana, honey, milk powder, yogurt, and lavender oil. Mature skin glows with the addition of papaya, milk powder, honey, and geranium oil, restoring elasticity and a youthful appearance.

Moisturise Deeply For Overnight Repair

Seal in nourishment before bed with an essential oil blend. For oily skin, mix jojoba oil, tea tree, and lemon oil. Dry skin benefits from almond, castor, sandalwood, and geranium oils, while mature skin thrives on almond, castor, jasmine, and patchouli oils. Normal or combination skin stays balanced with almond and rose oil.

Treat Your Senses With Aromatherapy Magic

Essential oils do more than just skincare; they relax your mind and uplift your mood. While applying oils or masks, inhale the calming scent of rose, jasmine, or lavender. Aromatherapy promotes emotional wellness, ensuring you radiate confidence and positivity along with that festive glow.

Remember, glowing skin reflects inner balance. Pair your skincare routine with hydration, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep. Avoid harsh products and instead trust the gentle power of nature. With essential oils and mindful rituals, you'll not only look luminous but also feel rejuvenated; the perfect glow for the Festival of Lights.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is the Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, Pioneer in Aromatherapy And Beauty Expert.