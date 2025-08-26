From FOMO To JOMO – Shifting From Chasing Every Opportunity To Choosing What Actually Fits

(By Navyug Mohnot)

In today's hyper-connected world, the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is an undertone in our everyday lives. It's the fear that we're missing an experience other people are having or that we're missing out on opportunities that can make our lives better. FOMO fuels a ceaseless pursuit, funneling our attention toward endless possibilities: career events, social outings, news updates, and self-improvement opportunities all designed to signal that we’re “in the know” and not being left out.

But suppose the true revolution is in doing less, but more deliberately? JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out, it isn't about loneliness; it's a state of mind that declares: I am meeting my own needs instead of another's agenda. It's a joy of being with what you have and being satisfied with the decisions that line up with your values, instead of pursuing every seductive diversion.

Why JOMO Matters?

FOMO usually results from illusions born out of social media and continuous comparison. It may cause anxiety, low self-esteem, less mindfulness, and even depression. Contrarily, JOMO has many advantages: enhanced mental wellbeing, less stress, good sleep, higher creativity, more robust real-life relationships, and general satisfaction.

Transitioning From FOMO To JOMO

Anchor to values: Make your decisions according to what is important to you, not pressure outside.

Prototype and Pause: Adopt the "3-cube rule": take three days to respond to FOMO urges, try three alternatives, and ask three trusted voices.

Limit Digital Distractions: Disable notifications during concentrated or quiet moments. Move away from the screen and take back your mental space.

Practice Mindful Presence: Give full attention to daily tasks with all your senses. This grounds you in the present, curbing mind-wandering towards "missing out".

Reflect and Recalibrate: Take time in journaling or reflection to examine how you use your time. Is it being drawn by others' expectations or defined by your priorities? JOMO flourishes when we consciously recalibrate.

Navyug Mohnot is stanford-trained Designing Your Life educator, DYL coach and facilitator