Always Online, Always Tired? How Digital Boundaries Are Becoming The New Workplace Power Skill

{By: Shruti Swaroop}

We live in a world where being online is no longer an activity - it’s the default mode. Notifications arrive before our coffee cools. Meetings span time zones at the cost of personal routines. The “always-on” culture, once which celebrated as productivity, has quietly redefined presence: physically at work, mentally elsewhere. Reclaiming life beyond the screen is not a nostalgia project - it is a strategic imperative for human wellbeing, sustainable performance, and inclusive workplaces.

Digital boundaries are not about rejecting technology but are about orienting technology to human rhythms. As an HR and DEI practitioner, I’ve seen how porous boundaries disproportionately harm caregivers, early-career professionals, neurodiverse employees and those working across time zones. Setting digital boundaries is therefore an equity issue as much as it is a wellness one.

Here’s a practical, leadership-centred playbook to restore balance for individuals and organisations.

1. Make The invisible Visible

Start by mapping digital habits. How many hours are people in meetings? When are emails being sent and read? Data creates permission to change. Pulse surveys and calendar analytics reveal patterns and help leaders design alternatives rather than rely on intuition.

2. Leaders Must Model The Norm

Publicly close your inbox after work hours. Schedule “no meeting” blocks. When senior leaders step away from the screen it signals permission for everyone to do the same. Policy without role modelling is performative.

3. Design Humane Defaults

Create organisational norms such as email-free evenings, a meeting-light day, and clear response-time expectations. Encourage asynchronous collaboration by documenting decisions and using shared playbooks - this reduces the compulsion to reply instantly.

4. Build Small Rituals That Scale

Encourage device-free meals, walking meetings, and short “micro-sabbaticals” - 15 minutes daily for a non-screen activity. Small, consistent practices protect cognitive bandwidth and reduce decision fatigue.

5. Reimagine Meetings

Replace status updates with concise written briefs; limit video to when it truly adds value; use agendas and timeboxes. Meetings should be for human connection and decision-making, not information transfer.

6. Invest In Digital Literacy And Boundaries Training

Teach notification hygiene, calendar sovereignty, and attention management. Training is not about policing tech use; it’s about giving people tools to steward attention.

7. Embed “Right To Disconnect” Principles In Policy

Whether through formal policy or collective norms, make it explicit that employees should not be penalised for turning off notifications outside working hours. Protecting rest means protecting performance.

8. Measure What Matters

Track wellbeing, burnout indicators and retention alongside productivity. If digital boundaries reduce churn and increase creativity, the ROI becomes impossible to ignore.

9. Make Accommodations Equitable

Understand that boundary needs differ. New parents, shift workers, and colleagues in different geographies will need tailored approaches. Equity-minded accommodation preserves inclusion while protecting rest.

10. Design Workplaces For Transition

Physical and organisational spaces should allow people to switch modes - quiet rooms, clear handover rituals for remote workers, and predictable “wrap-up” time at day end.

Reclaiming life beyond the screen is less about rules and more about culture design. Technology amplified human possibility; it can also erode the rhythms that make deep work, care, and curiosity possible. HR’s role is to choreograph the signals, systems and policies that restore agency over attention.

Our collective goal should be creating workplaces where people can be fully present when they are at work, and when they are not at work, they are fully human. That balance fuels innovation, sustains careers, and builds organisations people choose to stay with, not because they are constantly connected, but because they feel trusted, respected, and genuinely supported in how they work and live.

The author, Shruti Swaroop, is the Founder of Embrace Consulting & Co-Founder International inclusion Alliance.