Yoga, Ayurveda And Discipline Are The Real Cure For Modern Diseases- Says Ramdev

Yoga, Ayurveda And Discipline Are The Real Cure For Modern Diseases- Says Ramdev

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev says modern diseases rooted in genetics, pollution, and lifestyle can be addressed through yoga, Ayurveda, and disciplined living—not medicines alone.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 06:17 PM (IST)

Yoga guru Ramdev said that the solution to modern genetic, environmental, and lifestyle-related diseases lies not only in medicines, but in the supreme medicine that is, yoga, Ayurveda, and a disciplined way of life.

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev recently shared his views on modern health challenges through a Facebook Live session. He made it clear that the solution to genetic (hereditary), environmental, and lifestyle-related diseases is not limited to medicines alone, but lies in the “supreme medicine” and a disciplined lifestyle.

Need for treatment from the root

According to Swami Ramdev, modern medical systems have their own importance, but they often treat only the symptoms. Referring to India’s traditional knowledge, he explained the difference between “medicine” and “supreme medicine.” According to him, supreme medicine is a holistic approach that focuses on curing the root cause of a disease rather than just its symptoms.

Targeting genetic and environmental challenges

Expressing concern over the increasing diseases in today’s times, he said that many health problems are the result of genetic predisposition, pollution, and a stressful lifestyle. He specifically mentioned “prarabdha dosha” (defects linked to destiny or past actions), which are often considered incurable, and said that even these can be managed to a large extent through continuous yoga, pranayama, and balanced nutrition.

Advice to distance oneself from synthetic products

Swami Ramdev warned about the growing environmental diseases. He said that contamination of air, water, and food has put human health at risk. He called for reducing excessive dependence on chemicals and synthetic products. According to him, long-term use of chemicals is harmful not only to the human body but also to the entire ecosystem.

Call for an indigenous and holistic lifestyle

Reiterating his commitment to promoting traditional systems through Patanjali, he said that lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure can be prevented through self-discipline and physical activity. In the end, he appealed to viewers to make Ayurveda, yoga, and ethical living a part of their daily lives for long-term health benefits.

