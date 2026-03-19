Vision 2026 In Action: Transforming Law & Order In Punjab Under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is undergoing a major shift in its security framework. With a clear vision, firm political will, and smart investments, CM is making sure that Punjab becomes not only prosperous but also secure.

From modern policing reforms to cutting-edge surveillance and rapid emergency response systems, the state is confidently moving toward a safer future.

Mission “Vision 2026”: Reimagining Punjab Police

The Punjab Government has launched an ambitious plan, “Vision 2026,” to enhance the operational capacity, infrastructure, and technological support of the Punjab Police under the leadership of Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan.

Key highlights include: Upgrading the Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), and establishing a state-of-the-art Central Control Room in Mohali at a cost of ₹52 crore.

Procuring new emergency response vehicles worth ₹50 crore. Investing ₹25 crore in upgrading district control rooms across Punjab. These reforms aim to create a fully integrated, tech-enabled, and responsive policing ecosystem.

Faster Emergency Response: From 13 Minutes to Just 7

Time saves lives. Currently, the average emergency response time of the Punjab Police is 12–13 minutes. The Maan Government has set an ambitious goal to reduce it to 7–8 minutes across the state.

With upgraded control rooms, improved coordination systems, and new response vehicles, Punjab is developing one of India's most effective emergency response networks.

Strengthening Border Security with Smart Surveillance

As a border state, Punjab faces distinct security challenges. Recognising this, the Maan Government is strengthening the second line of defence along the international border.

Major Initiatives:

2,367 CCTV cameras to be installed at 585 strategic locations

Investment of ₹49.58 crore in advanced surveillance infrastructure

Expansion of Anti-Drone Systems (ADS) from 3 to 6 active systems immediately

Procurement of 10 additional ADS units in phased deployment

Deployment of specialised Drone Response Teams (DRT)

Coordination with Village Defence Committees (VDCs) for grassroots vigilance

These measures significantly strengthen Punjab’s ability to curb cross-border smuggling, drone-based narcotics drops, and organized crime.

War Against Drugs and Cyber Crime

Punjab Police has stepped up its crackdown on drug mafias and cyber criminals, achieving tangible results. Using technology-enabled intelligence gathering, coordinated efforts among agencies, and dedicated cybercrime units, law enforcement is dismantling organised crime networks.

The upcoming Cyber Crime Division Headquarters in Mohali will further enhance investigative capabilities and digital forensics expertise.

₹800+ Crore Investment in Police Modernisation

Over the last three years, the Punjab Government has invested more than ₹800 crore in police modernisation.

Infrastructure & Operational Boost:

New vehicles for all SP-rank officers

Vehicles for police stations and outposts across the state

Mega Police Building Project with ₹426 crore allocation over the next three years

New Police Lines in Nawanshahr and Malerkotla

11 new police station buildings

New ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) Range Offices in Ludhiana, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar

Upgradation of existing offices with advanced forensic tools and modern equipment

This large-scale modernisation drive ensures that the Punjab Police is future-ready, equipped, trained, and technologically empowered.

Governance That Delivers Security with Accountability

The security reforms led by Bhagwant Singh Maan in Punjab go beyond just infrastructure. They show a governance approach based on:

Proactive law enforcement

Rapid emergency services

Smart surveillance technology

Community participation

Zero tolerance toward organised crime

By blending political determination with institutional strengthening, Punjab is becoming a model for responsive, technology-driven policing.

Punjab: Secure Today, Stronger Tomorrow

Security is the foundation of prosperity. Through strategic investments, faster response times, improved border surveillance, anti-drone measures, and modernised policing systems, the Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government ensures every citizen feels safe, protected, and confident about the future.

Punjab is not only progressing but also strengthening itself for future challenges.

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