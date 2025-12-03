Punjab’s Big Agricultural Win: Mann Government Delivers Real Solutions to the Stubble Crisis

Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab has redefined governance as a direct, people-first mission. This approach is most visible in the strong, solution-driven support the Mann Government has extended to the state’s farmers.

From ensuring easy access to essentials like seeds, fertilizers, power, and water to compensating farmers for flood-damaged crops, the Maan government has consistently prioritized farmer welfare. Procurement at MSP has been strengthened, with maximum paddy purchased directly from farmers, boosting their income and financial stability.

Cracking the Stubble Burning Challenge: A Breakthrough for Punjab

Every year, stubble burning creates environmental challenges, but 2024 has been a turning point.

The Mann Government has achieved remarkable success in reducing stubble-burning incidents across Punjab, nearly a 90% drop this year.

How? Because the government began preparing months in advance.

As early as April, the state rolled out a detailed, on-ground action plan to help farmers manage crop residue responsibly. This included:

₹500 crore approved for Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery

Subsidised machinery distribution to farmers and cooperatives

Strengthened monitoring systems across districts

Awareness campaigns to guide farmers on alternatives to burning

The result? A cleaner environment, healthier air, and a significant win for Punjab in tackling a decades-old problem.

Machinery That Reaches the Farmer; Not Just Paper Plans

Over the last year, the Mann Government has ensured that equipment actually reaches those who need it.

17,600 CRM machines were provided on subsidy

1,331 Custom Hiring Centres were established so even small farmers can easily rent machines

Massive on-ground support helped farmers adopt cleaner practices

These efforts led to a 70% reduction in stubble-burning cases in the previous season, from 36,663 in 2023 to 10,909 last year.

A Message from the Ground: When Intent Is Honest, Solutions Follow

Punjab has long faced issues with stubble burning and pollution. But the Mann Government has demonstrated that with honest intent, proper policies, and steady on-the-ground efforts, even persistent problems can be resolved.

This is not reform on paper; this is reform in the field.

And the benefits are evident throughout Punjab, in cleaner air, healthier villages, and farmers who feel supported, not isolated.

A Cleaner Punjab. A Stronger Punjab. A Future-Ready Punjab.

The Mann Government’s approach is simple:

Empower the farmer, and you empower the state.

Through proactive planning, substantial investment, transparent governance, and farmer-first policies, Punjab is setting a new standard for agricultural reform and environmental responsibility.

The story of Punjab’s farmers is changing, and the Mann Government is making sure it changes for the better.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.