Punjab Emerges as an Industrial Front-Runner: The Mann Government's New Blueprint for Growth

Punjab Emerges as an Industrial Front-Runner: The Mann Government’s New Blueprint for Growth

Punjab is emerging as a national industrial leader under CM Bhagwant Mann, driven by business reforms, ₹1.38 lakh crore investments, modern parks, and fast-track governance.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A new chapter of industrial resurgence is being written in Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state is witnessing a deliberate, strategic push toward large-scale industrial development and employment generation. What was once a potential is now becoming a performance-driven reality.

Building an Ecosystem, Not Just Industries

The Mann government has prioritized creating a truly investment-friendly environment. Modern industrial parks are being developed across the state, while 78 existing parks are undergoing comprehensive upgrades to meet current global standards.

The message is clear: Punjab is building its economic infrastructure for the decade of growth ahead.

A National Top Achiever in Business Reforms

Punjab’s reform-driven approach has earned national recognition.
Under the 2024 Business Reform Action Plan, the Government of India honoured Punjab with the prestigious ‘Top Achiever’ Award, acknowledging the state’s excellence in:

  • Simplifying industrial setup processes
  • Strengthening investment policies
  • Fast-tracking approvals and permissions
  • Creating a transparent, investor-centric regulatory environment

This recognition validates the Mann Government’s commitment to clean, efficient, and forward-thinking industrial governance.

₹1.38 Lakh Crore in Investment Proposals- and Counting

Punjab is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors. Since the Mann Government assumed office, the state has received investment proposals worth approximately ₹1.38 lakh crore.

These upcoming industrial projects are expected to create over 4.7 lakh employment opportunities, providing Punjab’s youth with new, credible avenues of growth.

Sectors witnessing significant interest include:

  • Food Processing
  • Textiles
  • Auto Components
  • Hand Tools
  • Information Technology

Punjab’s industrial progress is not just impressive; it is now being viewed as a national role model.

Ease of Doing Business: Where Efficiency Meets Trust

Punjab’s socio-economic stability has become a powerful magnet for businesses. To further streamline the investor experience, the government has launched the Fast Track Punjab Portal, a digital single window that is now considered among the most advanced in India.

The portal offers:

  • 150+ business services online
  • End-to-end digital approvals
  • Time-bound responses
  • Transparent workflows

This platform reflects the government’s resolve to eliminate unnecessary hurdles and enhance operational ease for entrepreneurs and investors.

Governance with Intent, Progress with Impact

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s industry-friendly vision, combined with strong administrative capabilities and rising investor confidence, is transforming Punjab into a high-performance industrial state.

The trajectory is clear: Punjab is not merely participating in India’s industrial growth; it is leading it.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Ease Of Doing Business Punjab GOVERNMENT Industrial Growth Business Reforms Punjab Economy Investment In Punjab
Read more
