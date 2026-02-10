Protecting The Liver And Ayurveda: Discover How Evidence Based Medicines Save Your Life

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: Two main aspects are considered important in the development of new medicines – Efficacy and Safety. Efficacy refers to the effect of the medicine and how it works, i.e., which causes of the disease it affects. Safety involves observing whether the medicine has any side effects and, if so, in what quantity and after how much time it appears. All medicines of Patanjali are made available to patients in the market only after going through these two aspects, which is why they are called evidence-based medicines.

According to research, the liver is the second largest organ in our body and the most hardworking organ. The liver is the second largest and most hardworking organ in our body. It plays an important role in drug metabolism, i.e., it converts whatever medicines we take into a form that is useful for the body. Excessive use of allopathic and synthetic drugs can cause DILI (Drug Induced Liver Injury), which affects the liver and the entire body.

Drug Metabolism and Effects on the Liver

Through this research, an attempt has been made to find out whether these side effects on the liver can be cured through Ayurvedic medicines.

Research conducted on approximately 1321 patients in various hospitals in America revealed that the incidence of acute liver failure were more in those people who took medicines like paracetamol for a long time and in large quantities. Apart from this, the incidents of the liver stopping working were also seen more often from medicines given during pregnancy and in heart diseases.

Sarvakalp Kwath and Research

Sarvakalp Kwath, made from various references of medicines written in Ayurveda, which is made from Punarnava, Bhumi Amla, and Makoy herbs, the various phytochemicals present in it were used for research. Its purpose was to protect patients and their families from difficulties during the illness and to see whether the functionality of the liver could be improved and DILI (Drug Induced Liver Injury) could be prevented by the use of this Ayurvedic medicine.

In the research, human liver cells were first prepared in the laboratory and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) was given to them, which is an industrial chemical and is considered a major cause of DILI. Due to the effect of this chemical, the life of the cells started decreasing, and they started dying. After this, Sarvakalp Kwath was given, which started the regrowth of the cells. There were two main reasons for the death of these cells,

The beginning of oxidative stress in these cells

The membrane potential of mitochondria, the powerhouse of our cells, is reduced

In-vitro and In-vivo studies

Reactive oxidative stress and MMP levels, which had increased due to the industrial chemical, also decreased in a dose-dependent manner, and both these parameters returned to their correct state through Livogrit.

After this, Wistar rats were selected for in-vivo research. In these researches conducted for about 9 weeks, various parameters were examined, which included serum ALT and serum AST. The research found that on giving Sarvakalp Kwath or Livogrit, the level of these parameters decreased in a dose-dependent and time-dependent manner. Another parameter, serum bilirubin, which is also measured during jaundice, had also increased with the use of CCl4. But with the use of Livogrit, its level was also found to be reduced in a dose-dependent manner. Apart from this, the increased levels of cholesterol and uric acid in rats due to oxidative stress were also controlled through Livogrit.

Also, in this study, a comparison was made with Silymarin, which is an effective allopathic medicine. The results showed that Livogrit proved to be more effective than its counterpart, Silymarin. Problems like fibrosis, lymphocytic infiltration, and hepatocellular vacuolation were found in these liver cells due to CCl4, which means that very large empty spaces started forming between these cells. The problems also decreased when giving Livogrit in a dose-dependent and time-dependent manner.

Safety and Toxicology

After this, the safety and toxicology of Livogrit were tested. This test was done according to regulatory guidelines and OECD guidelines, in which a dose of 1000 mg/kg was given for 28 days. During this time, no side effects were seen. After this, histopathology of important organs was done, which confirmed that there were no side effects on the organs from taking Livogrit.

In the research, 118 different parameters, including red and white blood cells, were analysed. The results made it clear that Livogrit is a safe and effective medicine in every way.

In the ancient texts of India, various types of medicinal trees and plants are described, but due to the lack of knowledge of our language, this knowledge was disappearing from our country. Patanjali has resolved to take this invaluable heritage to the masses. Now, through evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines, every citizen is getting help in getting rid of diseases and strengthening health, which is ensuring the world-class contribution of Indian Ayurvedic medicine.

