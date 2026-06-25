Jodhpur Based NGO Helps Indore Girl Access Critical Care For SMA Type 2

A Rajasthan-based non-profit organisation has extended financial support of ₹1.21 crore to help fund the treatment of a young girl from Indore diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement.

The contribution has been made by True Hope Foundation, an organisation headquartered in Jodhpur, with the aim of assisting Anika Sharma in accessing the medical care and treatment required to manage her condition.

Financial Assistance for Rare Disease Treatment

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 is a progressive genetic disorder that impacts motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness and mobility challenges. Patients often require ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, and specialised treatment, resulting in significant financial pressure on families.

The funding support is expected to help Anika continue her treatment and access necessary healthcare services. The initiative also highlights the role of charitable organisations and community-driven fundraising efforts in supporting families dealing with rare medical conditions.

In recent years, awareness around rare diseases has increased, prompting more individuals, institutions, and philanthropic groups to contribute toward treatment costs that are often beyond the reach of many families.

Crowdfunding Efforts Help Mobilise Support

According to the foundation, donations were collected through its crowdfunding platform, which encouraged contributions from individuals through social outreach and fundraising campaigns.

Anika's case has drawn attention from supporters across the country, bringing focus to the challenges faced by families seeking treatment for rare disorders. Community participation and online fundraising platforms are increasingly becoming important avenues for patients requiring expensive medical interventions.

Speaking on the initiative, Dhaval Darji, Founder of True Hope Foundation, said:

"Anika’s story is a testament to the power of collective goodwill. At True Hope Foundation, we’re proud to provide a platform where thousands of compassionate individuals can come together to support a child in need. This contribution represents more than financial assistance; it is a message of solidarity, hope, and shared responsibility. We want Anika and her family to know that they are not alone in this fight. Our mission remains focused on making advanced healthcare support more accessible for families facing critical medical challenges."

Growing Need for Support Systems

Healthcare experts and patient advocates have often highlighted the difficulties faced by families affected by rare diseases, particularly due to high treatment expenses and limited awareness. Initiatives such as crowdfunding campaigns and philanthropic support are helping bridge funding gaps and improve access to care.

True Hope Foundation stated that it will continue focusing on supporting children and families dealing with serious medical conditions, especially rare diseases that require urgent financial assistance. The organisation works across multiple areas, including healthcare aid, education, shelter support, emergency relief, and animal welfare, while engaging donors, volunteers, and communities to support those in need.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)