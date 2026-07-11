Trump Says US Agreed To Continue Talks With Iran, But Reiterates 'Ceasefire Is Over'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US agrees to talks, but ceasefire with Iran ended.

US demands Iran publicly guarantee safe passage in Hormuz Strait.

Iran denies direct talks, accepts Qatari mediation for discussions.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States had agreed to continue talks with Iran despite renewed hostilities, but reiterated that the ceasefire reached between the two countries last month was no longer in effect.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Tehran had approached Washington to continue negotiations, but stressed that the truce had effectively ended.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump wrote.

US Seeks Assurances On Strait Of Hormuz

Trump's remarks came as the United States stepped up pressure on Iran to publicly commit to ending attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that has seen escalating tensions in recent weeks.

Senior US officials said Washington wants Tehran to guarantee safe passage for vessels through the waterway and ensure that all shipping lanes remain open without restrictions or tolls.

"What we're demanding is that the Iranians issue a public statement that acknowledges all channels of the Strait of Hormuz are open and they're not shooting at ships anymore. They're either going to give us that statement or we're not having a good outcome for them," Reuters quoted an official as saying.

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Iran Rejects Trump's Characterisation

Iran denied Trump's assertion that it had sought direct negotiations with the United States.

Iranian state media, citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Tehran had instead agreed to receive a Qatari mediator to facilitate indirect discussions aimed at easing tensions.

According to reports, Qatari officials met Iranian counterparts on Friday to discuss de-escalation measures and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is also expected to travel to Oman for talks on ensuring the safe passage of commercial shipping.

Diplomacy Continues Amid Military Tensions

Despite the renewed exchanges of fire, US officials said diplomatic contacts with Iran had remained active, with both sides continuing efforts towards a broader nuclear agreement.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with both countries pursuing diplomatic engagement while simultaneously preparing for the possibility of further military escalation.