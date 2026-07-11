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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Star Receives Death Threats After Painful Exit, Federation Responds

FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Star Receives Death Threats After Painful Exit, Federation Responds

Colombian Football Federation has condemned death threats against Jaminton Campaz following the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 elimination.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Colombian midfielder Jaminton Campaz received death threats after World Cup.
  • Threats followed his crucial missed shot in elimination match.
  • Colombian Federation strongly condemned threats, demanded investigation.

FIFA World Cup Colombia Death Threats: Colombia's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign may have ended on the pitch, but midfielder Jaminton Campaz has since found himself at the centre of a disturbing off-field controversy. The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has strongly condemned death threats made against the 25-year-old and his family after Colombia's heartbreaking Round of 16 elimination against Switzerland. The South American side bowed out after a penalty shootout defeat. Before that, Campaz endured a difficult moment during Extra Time when he failed to convert a crucial opportunity that could have changed the outcome of the contest.

The missed chance was apparently followed by abusive messages and alleged threats directed at both the player and his loved ones.

Colombian Federation Condemns Threats

Reacting to the incident, the FCF issued a firm statement backing Campaz and calling for an immediate end to the harassment.

"The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) informs the public that it categorically rejects the threats against the life and integrity of Jaminton Campaz and his family , made after the match between the Colombian and Swiss national teams."

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The federation also reiterated that no footballer should face intimidation for representing the national team.

"No athlete, nor any member of their entourage, should be subjected to intimidation for representing the country in a sporting setting. The Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation expresses its full solidarity and support for Jaminton Campaz, his family, all the players of the Colombian National Team,"

Investigation Requested As Painful Memories Resurface

Alongside its public support for Campaz, the federation urged Colombian authorities to identify those responsible for the threats.

"It also requests that the Attorney General's Office expedite the necessary investigations to identify, prosecute, and punish those responsible for these acts."

The incident has revived painful memories of one of the darkest moments in Colombian football history.

Following the 1994 FIFA World Cup, also held in the USA, defender Andres Escobar was shot dead in Colombia after the national team was eliminated due to his own goal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Jaminton Campaz after the FIFA World Cup 2026?

He received death threats against himself and his family following Colombia's heartbreaking Round of 16 elimination against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Why did Jaminton Campaz receive death threats?

The threats came after he failed to convert a crucial scoring opportunity during extra time, which could have changed the outcome of Colombia's elimination match.

How did the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) respond to the threats?

The FCF strongly condemned the threats, expressed full solidarity with Campaz and his family, and called for an immediate end to the harassment. They reiterated that no athlete should face such intimidation.

What action did the FCF take regarding the threats against Campaz?

The FCF requested that the Attorney General's Office expedite investigations to identify, prosecute, and punish those responsible for making the threats.

What historical event does this incident recall?

The incident revives painful memories of Andres Escobar, a Colombian defender who was murdered after scoring an own goal that led to Colombia's elimination from the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Controversy FIFA World CUp 2026
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