'Historic Milestone': PM Modi Hails India-New Zealand FTA, Thanks Luxon For Swift Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-New Zealand FTA marks historic milestone, revitalizing bilateral ties.

PM Modi's visit after 40 years infuses fresh momentum.

Shared democratic values strengthen India-New Zealand natural partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi on Saturday described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a "historic milestone" in bilateral relations, saying the pact has revitalised ties and reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to a stronger partnership.

During delegation-level talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, PM Modi thanked the New Zealand government for concluding the agreement in a short span and said the achievement marked a defining moment in relations between the two nations.

Recalling that negotiations gained momentum following Luxon's visit to India, PM Modi praised the speed with which the agreement was finalised.

"This marks a historic milestone in our relationship, one that revitalises our ties and reaffirms our commitment to friendship. When you visited India, the FTA process began. The way all of New Zealand united to bring the FTA to fruition in such a short time, perhaps a global first for such a swift success, is remarkable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to your leadership, your government and your team for this achievement," PM Modi said.

First PM Visit In Four Decades

The Prime Minister noted that his visit was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years and said it had infused fresh momentum into bilateral ties.

"It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years. By organising an event in your economic capital, you have created an opportunity to infuse new strength into the relationship between India and New Zealand. I am deeply grateful," he said.

#WATCH | Auckland, New Zealand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.



Speaking on the occasion, he says, "...It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years; by… pic.twitter.com/s2paMbycpa — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

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'A Match Made For Each Other'

PM Modi said India and New Zealand are natural partners because of their shared democratic values and growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners. It is a match made for each other. Furthermore, our close cooperation as two maritime nations lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific. I am confident that this visit will further strengthen our bilateral ties and enhance our joint contribution to global peace, stability and security. We can act as a catalyst for peace, advocating for peace and working towards global well-being through peace," he said.

Referring to Luxon's visit to India during the Holi festival last year, PM Modi said it had added "new colours" to the bilateral relationship.

"You visited India last year during the festival of Holi. Your visit added new colours to our relationship, much like the colours of Holi. Today, we are binding our relationship together through a Strategic Partnership. This milestone will inspire us to move forward with greater energy and confidence," he said.

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Visit To Boost Trade, People-To-People Ties

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon and was welcomed with a warm embrace by his counterpart.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with leading business and sports personalities and address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

The visit comes months after India and New Zealand signed the Free Trade Agreement in April and is expected to provide further momentum to trade, investment and broader bilateral cooperation. The two leaders had previously met in New Delhi during Luxon's official visit to India in March 2025.