How To Use The RBI’s Complaint Portal To Resolve Banking Issues

When a bank overcharges you, ignores an unauthorised debit, or fails to fix a problem despite repeated reminders, it can be frustrating. Fortunately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offers a clear and structured way to escalate unresolved grievances through its Complaint Management System (CMS) under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

When Should You Take Your Complaint to the RBI?

Before involving the RBI, customers must first raise a formal complaint with their bank or financial institution. If the bank does not respond within 30 days, or sends a reply that feels incomplete or unsatisfactory, you can escalate the matter to the CMS portal.

The system accepts complaints related to:

Wrong or excessive charges

Failed ATM or UPI transactions

Delayed or non-payment of funds

Non-reversal of charges after failed transactions

Unauthorised debits

However, grievances linked to a bank’s internal policies or contractual terms, where no service lapse has occurred, are not covered under the scheme.

How to File a Complaint on the RBI CMS Portal

Filing a complaint is fully digital and easy to navigate. Start by visiting cms.rbi.org.in and selecting the type of institution involved, be it a bank, NBFC, or payment service provider. Enter your personal details, describe the issue clearly, and upload supporting documents such as:

Screenshots

Complaint reference numbers

Email exchanges with the bank

Once submitted, the system generates a unique complaint reference number, allowing you to track progress. Ideally, you should wait for the 30-day response period from your bank unless it closes your complaint earlier.

How the RBI Ombudsman Handles Your Case

After receiving your complaint, the RBI forwards it to the concerned institution for a formal reply. If the bank delays or provides an inadequate explanation, the Ombudsman steps in directly. In many cases, the RBI facilitates mediation to resolve the dispute smoothly.

Most complaints are settled within about a month. When the Ombudsman issues an order in your favour, the bank must comply, provided you submit written acceptance within 30 days.

What If You’re Still Unhappy With the Outcome?

If you disagree with the Ombudsman’s decision, you can appeal to the Appellate Authority within the RBI. The appeal must be filed within 30 days of receiving the order. Beyond this, customers may also approach consumer courts or pursue other legal avenues, usually once all options within the RBI framework have been exhausted.

Why Taking Your Issue to the RBI Matters

If your bank fails to act within 30 days or closes your complaint without proper resolution, the RBI CMS ensures your grievance reaches a neutral authority with the power to issue binding decisions. It brings accountability, especially in cases where customers feel unheard.

The portal is particularly designed to address issues relating to:

Deficiency in banking services

Failed payment transactions

Non-reversal of debit charges

Loan-related grievances

Unauthorised debits

Only complaints that fall within the purview of the Ombudsman Scheme are taken up for review.

How Your Complaint Moves Through the System

Once you file a complaint, the RBI shares it with the concerned financial institution. If the organisation does not reply on time, the Ombudsman begins adjudication. You may be contacted for additional details, and in some cases, the RBI helps facilitate discussions between both sides.

Most disputes conclude within a month. If the Ombudsman rules in your favour, the bank must follow the order once you confirm your acceptance in writing.

If the Decision Still Doesn't Satisfy You

Customers who disagree with the Ombudsman’s order can file an appeal with the RBI’s Appellate Authority within 30 days. If this route does not resolve the issue, you still have the option of approaching consumer courts or taking legal action.

Empower Yourself as a Bank Customer

The RBI CMS portal is a cost-free, transparent, and fully online mechanism that helps customers seek justice without visiting branches or engaging in long legal procedures. By keeping proper records, using the official portal, and tracking your case, you can ensure that your financial rights are protected.