Branch networks and legacy bank ties are usually cited as the reason full-service brokers should have an edge on customer support. Exchange complaint records, a recent SEBI enforcement order, and independent app reviews tell a more mixed story. This piece checks five brokers, Kotak Neo, HDFC Securities, ICICI Direct, Sharekhan (Mirae Asset), and Motilal Oswal, against the questions investors actually ask before choosing one.

How Do The Brokers Compare At A Glance?

Broker Trading segments Support channels Documented gap Kotak Neo Equity, F&O, commodity, currency App, call, chat, Nest terminal Digital-first, fewer physical branches HDFC Securities Equity, F&O, currency (no commodity) App, call, 270+ branches, relationship manager (higher plans) No MCX/NCDEX access; demat tied to HDFC Bank ICICI Direct Equity, F&O, commodity, currency App, call, branches, dedicated dealer support User reviews cite slow grievance resolution Sharekhan (Mirae Asset) Equity, F&O, commodity, currency App, call, 4,200+ centres, TradeTiger terminal App outages and support responsiveness criticised in reviews Motilal Oswal Equity, F&O, commodity, currency App, call, WhatsApp, consumer service centre SEBI fined the broker for unresolved complaints and MTF misreporting

Which Broker Resolves Complaints The Fastest And Most Thoroughly?

Complaint resolution is the clearest, most verifiable test of customer support, since brokers report these figures to the exchanges rather than to review sites. Kotak Neo resolved 608 of the 644 complaints filed against it at NSE in FY 2025-26, a resolution rate of roughly 94%, with the rest still pending at the time of the exchange's last update.

Motilal Oswal's record is weaker on paper: in a January 2025 order, SEBI fined the broker ₹7 lakh after an inspection found it had failed to resolve 26 client complaints within the mandated 30-day window, and the same order flagged incorrect reporting of Margin Trading Funding collateral to the exchange. ICICI Direct and Sharekhan don't carry a regulatory penalty of that kind, but user reviews on both repeatedly describe slow or inconsistent grievance handling.

HDFC Securities has no major complaint-related findings on record, though it also doesn't publish a standout resolution figure the way Kotak Neo's exchange data does.

Which Broker Gives Investors Access To The Widest Range Of Markets?

Kotak Neo, ICICI Direct, Sharekhan, HDFC Securities, and Motilal Oswal all offer equity, F&O, commodity and currency trading through a single demat account. HDFC Securities, however, only recently integrated its commodity derivatives trading feature with the InvestRight app. Its demat account is also tied exclusively to HDFC Bank as the depository participant, which limits flexibility for investors who bank elsewhere. Kotak Neo’s MTF feature is also worth noting here: it offers low brokerage with no time restrictions on holding a leveraged position, an added point of comparison for investors weighing market access alongside cost.

Which Broker's App And Trading Platform Are Most Reliable?

This is where independent reviews, rather than official figures, do most of the talking. Sharekhan's TradeTiger desktop terminal is well regarded by active traders, but its mobile app and login process are flagged for frequent outages in independent reviews. Motilal Oswal draws similar complaints about technical glitches and delayed order execution. ICICI Direct's trading website is criticised in user reviews for being difficult to navigate and inconsistent under load. Kotak Neo's Nest terminal and HDFC Securities' app don't carry the same volume of reliability complaints.

Nest does have one concrete edge worth noting: it supports direct API connections for algorithmic trading, letting active traders automate strategies and execute across equity, F&O, commodity and currency from the same installable terminal, a combination the desktop platforms of the other four brokers here don't offer in the same way.

Which Broker's Support Is Most Convenient To Use?

Convenience here means how much friction stands between an investor and an actual resolution: whether they need to travel, work around branch hours, or wait for an in-person slot, versus resolving things from inside the app. Kotak Neo's support runs through app, call and chat channels built into the platform itself, so investors can raise and track issues without leaving their desk or visiting a location.

HDFC Securities, ICICI Direct, Sharekhan and Motilal Oswal all offer app and call support too, but each leans on its branch network as the primary differentiator, which means travel time and branch hours become part of getting help.

For investors who want quick resolution without a physical visit, Kotak Neo's fully digital support model has the least friction of the five. Its Demat account can be opened in minutes, entirely online.

What Does This Mean For Investors?

No single broker wins on every question. Kotak Neo's exchange-reported complaint resolution, full market access and low-friction digital support stand out. Sharekhan and HDFC Securities offer the largest physical networks, but you have to use yet another app for commodities. ICICI Direct and Motilal Oswal offer full market access but carry the most documented grievance-handling concerns among the five, including a SEBI enforcement action against Motilal Oswal.

Which of these matters more depends on whether an investor values complaint resolution, market access, platform reliability or in-person support most.

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