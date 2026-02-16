Education Milestone Achieved with Inauguration of New University in Navi Mumbai

Pillai University was formally inaugurated on 10 February 2026 at the Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai Campus in Sector 16, New Panvel, ushering in a new chapter for higher education in Maharashtra. Promoted by the Mahatma Education Society, the newly established State Private University begins operations with a strong legacy of academic excellence and institutional growth.

The inauguration ceremony brought together senior leaders from the Government of Maharashtra, elected representatives, and distinguished figures from academia and public administration. Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, attended as the Chief Guest. Among other dignitaries present were Shri Prashant Ramsheth Thakur, Shri Mahesh Baldi, and Shri Vikrant Patil. Senior administrative officials included Shri B. Venugopal Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Department, and Shri Mangesh Pandurang Chitale, Municipal Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The formal proceedings began at 5:00 PM with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by addresses from dignitaries, the unveiling of commemorative plaques, and the official declaration of the University’s inauguration. The event also included the swearing-in of the President and Executive President of Pillai University. Earlier, guests toured academic blocks, advanced laboratories, and curated exhibitions that showcased student innovation and research milestones.

Statutory Recognition and Academic Vision

Pillai University was constituted under Act No. 45 of 2025, passed by the Maharashtra Legislature on 1 September 2025, granting it statutory status as a State Private University. The institution is positioned to expand the educational footprint of the Mahatma Education Society while aligning with national development priorities such as Viksit Bharat 2047.

The University has outlined an academic vision centred on global partnerships, research-led instruction, technology-enabled classrooms, and industry-focused skill development. Emphasis has been placed on interdisciplinary research and innovation to contribute to India’s knowledge economy.

Mahatma Education Society’s Expanding Legacy

Founded in 1970 with the establishment of Chembur English High School, the Mahatma Education Society has grown into a major educational network. From an initial batch of 20 students, the Society now operates 13 higher education colleges and 10 schools across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Rasayani, serving more than 30,000 students and employing over 3,000 staff members.

All 13 higher education colleges under the Society are NAAC accredited, with five receiving A+ grades and six securing A grades. Nine institutions function as autonomous colleges, and one holds empowered autonomous status. The engineering college has achieved a NIRF Innovation Ranking in Band B (151 to 300). The Society also holds the highest number of PhD seats under the University of Mumbai across multiple disciplines.

Research, Innovation and Community Engagement

The Society has supported research initiatives spanning Artificial Intelligence, drones, cyber security, urban planning, and medical technologies. Collaborative efforts have included partnerships with MGM Medical and Dental College, Tata Consulting Engineers under the Swachh Maharashtra Mission, and Panvel Municipal Corporation for the “Swachhata Har Kadam” mobile application.

International collaborations have extended to New York University, UN Habitat, and the University of Twente, alongside hosting Harvard University online training programmes on campus.

Beyond academics, the Society has undertaken significant social initiatives, including PPE development during the COVID-19 pandemic, flood relief efforts, sanitation campaigns, and rural outreach. Annual programmes such as “Uber Rang” continue to connect underserved communities with institutional resources.

With its formal launch, Pillai University enters Maharashtra’s higher education ecosystem backed by decades of institutional experience and a broad-based academic and social vision.

