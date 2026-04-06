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HomeInfotainmentCognizant Completes 30 Years of Operations in Kolkata

Cognizant Completes 30 Years of Operations in Kolkata

Cognizant marks three decades in Kolkata, highlighting growth, workforce expansion, and continued focus on technology development and community initiatives.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)

Cognizant has completed 30 years of operations in Kolkata, marking a milestone in its presence in the city. The company began its journey in 1996 with a 2,000-square-foot rented office, establishing its second facility in India. Over the years, its operations in Kolkata have expanded significantly.

At present, Cognizant operates across three facilities in the city, covering approximately 1.23 million square feet. The company employs nearly 18,000 associates in Kolkata, reflecting steady growth in its workforce and infrastructure over three decades.

Focus on Workforce and Technology Development

The company stated that the milestone reflects the role of its associates in building its operations in the region. Cognizant indicated that it will continue to invest in talent development and technology capabilities as part of its ongoing plans in Kolkata.

As part of the 30-year observance, the company is organising activities for employees in the city. These include the introduction of an AI Tech Zone, which is intended to support work related to artificial intelligence and enterprise-level technology development.

Cognizant, which has a global workforce of 351,600 employees, has more than 70 per cent of its associates based in India. In addition to Kolkata, the company operates in multiple cities across the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

Community Initiatives and Industry Recognition

Cognizant’s community engagement in Kolkata is carried out through Cognizant Foundation India. The Foundation has implemented programs in areas such as neurological and neonatal care, thalassemia treatment, prevention of avoidable blindness, and rehabilitation services for children with special needs.

It has also supported STEAM education for children with visual impairments, along with livelihood and skill development initiatives for women and persons with disabilities.

The company has received workplace certification in 31 countries, including India, from Great Place To Work®. It has also been recognised by the Software Technology Parks of India as one of the top five IT and IT-enabled services exporters from West Bengal for more than five years.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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