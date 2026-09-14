Boat B450 Vs DA600 Vs Thunder-D: Three Dual-Subwoofer Soundbars Compared

boAt has three dual-subwoofer soundbars in its Aavante Bar Prime range that target consumers looking to improve their television audio without moving to a more complex home theatre setup. The Aavante Bar Prime B450, Aavante Bar Prime DA600 and Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D all feature dual subwoofers, 5.2-channel audio and rear satellite speakers, but their specifications are not identical.

Here is a closer look at how the soundbars compare across specifications, sound features and the overall setup.

Aavante Bar Prime B450 focuses on 450W output

The Aavante Bar Prime B450 is rated at 450W RMS and uses a 5.2-channel configuration. Its audio setup includes dual subwoofers along with two rear satellite speakers, designed to provide a wider sound field for movies, television programmes and music.

The dual-subwoofer arrangement is intended to add more emphasis to lower frequencies, while the rear speakers provide separate channels for surround effects. This configuration can be useful for users who want more than the standard stereo output typically available from a television.

For connectivity, the B450 supports Bluetooth 5.4 along with HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX and USB inputs. This gives users several ways to connect televisions, smartphones, laptops and other compatible devices.

DA600 steps up to 600W and adds Dolby Atmos

The Aavante Bar Prime DA600 takes a higher-output approach, with a claimed 600W of boAt Signature Sound. Like the B450, it has dual subwoofers and a 5.2-channel setup with rear satellite speakers.

One of the key differences is Dolby Atmos support. The technology is designed to create a more immersive sound presentation by adding a sense of height to compatible audio content. For users who regularly watch films and streaming content, this is one of the main feature differences between the two models.

The DA600 uses wired connections between the soundbar and subwoofer, as well as between the rear satellites and the main soundbar. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX and Optical.

Thunder-D brings Dolby Audio to the 600W lineup

The Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is another 600W option in the range. It uses a 5.2-channel configuration with two wired subwoofers and two wired rear satellite speakers.

Unlike the DA600, which supports Dolby Atmos, the Thunder-D features Dolby Audio. The product is positioned around delivering a cinematic-style audio setup at home while keeping the configuration relatively straightforward.

The Thunder-D has two 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers. The main soundbar features four 2-inch drivers, while each rear satellite uses a 1.5-inch driver.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and Optical. Like the DA600, the subwoofers and rear satellites use wired connections to the main soundbar.

The Thunder-D also comes with Movie, News and Music EQ modes, along with a full-function remote. Its design includes a sleek profile and premium finish intended to complement a television setup.

Dual subwoofers and rear speakers are common features

Both models use two subwoofers as part of their audio configuration. The DA600's specifications list two 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers with a wooden enclosure and side-firing design.

The DA600 also includes triple front-facing drivers, comprising two 2-inch front left/right drivers and two 2-inch centre drivers. The rear satellite speakers use 2-inch drivers on both the right and left channels.

Both soundbars are designed around a 5.2-channel arrangement, with wired subwoofers and rear speakers forming part of the home theatre setup. The inclusion of dedicated rear satellites means buyers will need to account for additional speaker placement around their viewing area.

Sound modes and control features

The DA600 comes with three entertainment-focused equaliser modes: Movie, News and Music. These modes allow users to adjust the sound profile according to the type of content being played.

A full-function remote is also included for controlling the soundbar and its settings. The product has a sleek design and premium-finish positioning, allowing it to fit alongside modern television setups.

The B450, meanwhile, places greater emphasis on its 450W output, 5.2-channel configuration, dual subwoofers and rear satellite speakers. Its Bluetooth 5.4 support is also newer than the Bluetooth version listed for the DA600.

How the three soundbars compare

The three models have several similarities, including dual subwoofers, 5.2-channel audio and dedicated rear satellite speakers. However, their output and audio features set them apart.

The B450 has a 450W RMS rating and supports Bluetooth 5.4 and HDMI ARC. The DA600 and Thunder-D both move up to 600W output and Bluetooth 5.3.

The DA600 stands apart with Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC. The Thunder-D uses Dolby Audio and HDMI ARC instead. The driver configurations also vary, with the Thunder-D using four 2-inch drivers in the main soundbar and 1.5-inch drivers in its rear satellites.

For buyers comparing the three, the B450 offers 450W output, while the DA600 and Thunder-D provide 600W output. Between the two 600W models, the DA600 has Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC, while the Thunder-D offers Dolby Audio and HDMI ARC.

Price and availability

The Aavante Bar Prime B450 is priced at ₹11,999 and is available through the boAt website and Amazon.

The Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is priced at ₹16,999 and is available through Flipkart and the boAt website.

The Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is priced in the range of ₹10,999 - ₹11,999 and is available at nearby retail stores.

Which boAt soundbar should you consider?

The three soundbars cater to slightly different requirements. The B450 is the budget friendly-priced option and combines 450W RMS output with dual subwoofers, rear satellites and a range of connectivity options.

The DA600 is the more feature-focused 600W model, with Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC alongside its dual subwoofers and rear speakers. The Thunder-D also offers 600W output and a similar 5.2-channel configuration, but uses Dolby Audio and HDMI ARC.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to the features that matter most. Buyers comparing the models should consider the audio formats supported by their television, the available space for rear speakers and subwoofers, connectivity requirements and their budget before choosing a soundbar.

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