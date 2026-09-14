India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesSecurity Lapse At Delhi Airport, 3 Foreign Nationals Leave India Without Immigration Clearancee

Security Lapse At Delhi Airport, 3 Foreign Nationals Leave India Without Immigration Clearancee

Three foreign nationals left India without immigration clearance after a domestic flight transfer at Delhi airport, prompting a show-cause notice to Air India.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)

Three Italian nationals left India without completing mandatory immigration clearance after travelling from Amritsar to Delhi and then boarding a Lufthansa flight to Munich. The incident has prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to issue a show-cause notice to Air India, seeking an explanation within seven days. The lapse has raised questions over passenger screening and the handling of domestic-to-international transfers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

How The Lapse Happened

The incident took place on the night of September 3 and 4. The three passengers arrived in Delhi on Air India flight AI-1115 from Amritsar at around 12.50am. About an hour later, they boarded Lufthansa flight LH-763 to Munich.

Under the hub-and-spoke system, passengers travelling from a domestic airport to an international destination through Delhi must be identified and routed through immigration before leaving India.

The ministry said the passengers had been issued domestic boarding passes for their Amritsar-Delhi journey. However, they were also given boarding passes for their onward Lufthansa flight in Amritsar. The ministry said such an arrangement is not provided for under the prescribed standard operating procedure.

After reaching Delhi, the passengers should have been separated from domestic travellers and directed to immigration. Instead, they were sent towards the international-to-international transfer area and subsequently reached the departure zone without undergoing immigration.

Also Read: China’s Open-Source AI Push Meets India’s Call For Inclusive Technology At BRICS

SOP And Monitoring Under Scrutiny

The ministry has flagged five violations of Air India’s D-I Operations SOP, including rules governing boarding passes, passenger segregation and access to transfer areas.

It has also questioned the role of Air India and SATS personnel, the availability of designated nodal officers and whether passenger manifests, General Declaration and API-PNR data were correctly shared with immigration authorities.

The lapse was detected later during a manual reconciliation process, rather than through the prescribed checks before departure.

Air India has seven days to respond to the notice. The ministry has warned that failure to respond could lead to regulatory and administrative action based on available records.

Also Read: Libya: Aircraft Carrying Prominent Figure Crashes In Misrata

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Delhi Airport Security Lapse Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Will Be Filing An FIR’: Woman Biker Hit By Car After Chase In Gurugram, Says She Won’t Reveal Her Identity
‘Will Be Filing An FIR’: Woman Biker Hit By Car After Chase In Gurugram
Cities
Guwahati Murder Case: Accused Dies After Jumping From Narakasur Hills In Police Custody
Guwahati Murder Case: Accused Dies After Jumping From Hills In Police Custody
Cities
Kashi Vishwanath CEO Vibhushan Mishra Removed In Major Reshuffle In UP 
Kashi Vishwanath CEO Vibhushan Mishra Removed In Major Reshuffle In UP 
Cities
Kota Medical Student Receives ACP’s ‘Researcher Of The Year’ Award: Meet Dr Komal Verma Saluja
Kota Medical Student Receives ACP’s ‘Researcher Of The Year’ Award: Meet Dr Komal Verma Saluja
Advertisement

Videos

TMC TURBULENCE: 17 Rebel MPs Could Switch to BJP Before Durga Puja, Bengal Politics Heats Up
GURUGRAM HIT-AND-RUN: Police File FIR After Woman Biker Sia Is Chased and Hit by Car
MORADABAD FIRE: Export Factory Engulfed in Flames, Crores of Goods Destroyed; Workers Evacuated
Yogi Adityanath: UP Lokayukta completes 50 years, CM calls for grand Golden Jubilee celebrations
GURUGRAM ROAD RAGE: Woman Biker Hit Deliberately as Car Driver Flees, CCTV-Like Video Surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget