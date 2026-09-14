Trump Says Russia, Ukraine Agreed To Halt Strikes On Energy Infrastructure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump previously urged Ukraine to stop targeting Russian diesel.

US President Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure, although neither side has immediately confirmed the claim. Trump announced the development on Truth Social, saying Ukraine has agreed not to target Russian energy facilities and that Moscow has agreed to do the same. His comments came a day after he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian diesel supplies.

Trump Urges Restraint

“Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!” Trump wrote.

He also linked rising diesel prices to the war between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that the conflict was largely responsible for the increase rather than the war in Iran.

The announcement followed Trump’s remarks during a visit to Ireland, where he called on Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian diesel fuel.

“Let him go after targets but not diesel fuel because he’s causing a shortage of diesel,” Trump said.

Moscow welcomed Trump’s comments, while Kyiv has maintained that energy facilities can be legitimate military targets because they contribute to Russia’s war effort.

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Diesel Prices Surge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously defended strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, saying Moscow uses revenue from oil sales to finance the war.

The latest developments come as fuel prices continue to rise in the US. Average diesel prices reached $6 per gallon for the first time on Friday, adding pressure to industries that rely heavily on diesel-powered vehicles and machinery.

The increase has also coincided with the escalation of the Iran war and disruptions to global oil supplies. A recent drone attack targeted Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, an important alternative route for transporting crude without using the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial traffic through the key shipping route has remained heavily restricted since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February, adding to uncertainty in global energy markets.

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