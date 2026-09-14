India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump Says Russia, Ukraine Agreed To Halt Strikes On Energy Infrastructure

Trump Says Russia, Ukraine Agreed To Halt Strikes On Energy Infrastructure

Trump says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, though neither side has confirmed the claim as diesel prices hit record highs.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump previously urged Ukraine to stop targeting Russian diesel.

US President Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure, although neither side has immediately confirmed the claim. Trump announced the development on Truth Social, saying Ukraine has agreed not to target Russian energy facilities and that Moscow has agreed to do the same. His comments came a day after he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian diesel supplies. 

Trump Urges Restraint

“Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!” Trump wrote.

He also linked rising diesel prices to the war between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that the conflict was largely responsible for the increase rather than the war in Iran.

The announcement followed Trump’s remarks during a visit to Ireland, where he called on Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian diesel fuel.

“Let him go after targets but not diesel fuel because he’s causing a shortage of diesel,” Trump said.

Moscow welcomed Trump’s comments, while Kyiv has maintained that energy facilities can be legitimate military targets because they contribute to Russia’s war effort.

Also Read:‘It Happened Under PM Modi’s Leadership’: EAM Jaishankar Hails BRICS Summit Success

Diesel Prices Surge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously defended strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, saying Moscow uses revenue from oil sales to finance the war.

The latest developments come as fuel prices continue to rise in the US. Average diesel prices reached $6 per gallon for the first time on Friday, adding pressure to industries that rely heavily on diesel-powered vehicles and machinery.

The increase has also coincided with the escalation of the Iran war and disruptions to global oil supplies. A recent drone attack targeted Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, an important alternative route for transporting crude without using the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial traffic through the key shipping route has remained heavily restricted since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February, adding to uncertainty in global energy markets.

Also Read: Gurugram Biker Crash: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Denies Deliberately Hitting Woman

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Russia Ukraine War TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Marries Multimillionaire For Second Time At 52
Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Marries Multimillionaire For Second Time At 52
World
Turkish Businessman Survives Plane Crash In Libya’s Misrata, Crew Members Safe: Report
Turkish Businessman Survives Plane Crash In Libya’s Misrata, Crew Members Safe: Report
World
Pakistan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Bounty On Masood Azhar Ahead Of FATF Plenary
Pakistan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Bounty On Masood Azhar Ahead Of FATF Plenary
World
Boris Johnson’s Train Passes Minutes Before Drone Hits Passenger Train In Ukraine
Boris Johnson’s Train Passes Minutes Before Drone Hits Passenger Train In Ukraine
Advertisement

Videos

TMC TURBULENCE: 17 Rebel MPs Could Switch to BJP Before Durga Puja, Bengal Politics Heats Up
GURUGRAM HIT-AND-RUN: Police File FIR After Woman Biker Sia Is Chased and Hit by Car
MORADABAD FIRE: Export Factory Engulfed in Flames, Crores of Goods Destroyed; Workers Evacuated
Yogi Adityanath: UP Lokayukta completes 50 years, CM calls for grand Golden Jubilee celebrations
GURUGRAM ROAD RAGE: Woman Biker Hit Deliberately as Car Driver Flees, CCTV-Like Video Surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget