Amit Shah’s UCC Push Sparks Row; Owaisi Accuses BJP Of Targeting Muslims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NDA ally Bihar rejects UCC; other states are in process.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s latest push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has triggered a fresh political row, with opposition leaders questioning the move and an NDA ally saying Bihar will not implement it. Shah said on September 13 that he was confident the UCC would be introduced in all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP of targeting Muslims, while Congress leaders also criticised the announcement.

Owaisi Attacks BJP

Owaisi said the BJP was not pursuing the UCC for equality, but to target India’s Muslim population. He argued that the move could violate constitutional protections relating to religious freedom, equality and cultural rights.

He also questioned laws such as the Disturbed Areas Act and legislation concerning so-called ‘love jihad’, and challenged the BJP and RSS to implement the UCC in Goa, where elections are due. Owaisi cited the Law Commission’s view that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable for India.

Congress MP Imran Masood dismissed the issue as a vote-bank exercise, saying communities would continue following their traditions.

Also Read: Amit Shah: UCC To Be Implemented In All 21 NDA States Before 2029

Congress, JDU React

Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned whether the UCC would improve the economy, create jobs or reduce fuel prices. He accused the BJP of focusing on triple talaq, temples and mosques rather than unemployment and economic concerns.

Congress leader Asim Waqar said UCC could not realistically be imposed in a country with diverse religions and traditions. He said constitutional rights protect people’s freedom to follow their religious customs and challenged Shah to produce the data.

JDU leader and former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak said his party had supported the legislation in Parliament but had made it clear that Bihar would not implement it.

At present, Uttarakhand is the only state where the UCC is in force, having taken effect in January 2025. Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh have cleared their bills but await further approval. Rajasthan has introduced a UCC Bill in the Assembly, while Maharashtra is still working on a draft through a committee.

Also Read: Gurugram Biker Crash: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Denies Deliberately Hitting Woman