Best TWS Earbuds For Music, Calls And Everyday Use: 4 Models To Consider

True wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have become a common audio accessory for people who use them across different parts of the day. From listening to music and watching content to attending calls and switching between devices, buyers now have several features to consider beyond basic audio playback.

Among the options available, the boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro, boAt Airdopes Prime 800D, boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, and boAt Airdopes Plus 222 offer various combinations of these features. Below is an overview of what each model offers:

1. boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro

The Nirvana Zenith Pro comes with up to 50 dB hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation. Unlike basic ANC, which generally applies a fixed level of noise reduction, adaptive ANC can adjust its noise-cancelling response based on the surrounding environment. It supports Hi-Res Audio through LDAC. It also features boAt Spatial Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

The earbuds offer up to 80 hours of playtime with ASAP Charge. According to the specifications, 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 250 minutes of playback.

For calls, the model features six microphones with AI-ENx technology. It also comes with 12mm drivers and boAt Signature Sound. Adaptive EQ by Mimi allows users to set up a hearing profile for personalised listening.

2. boAt Airdopes Prime 800D

The Airdopes Prime 800D is equipped with Dolby Audio and 11mm dynamic drivers with boAt Signature Sound. The earbuds offer up to 45 hours of total playback, including the charging case.

The model features four microphones with AI-ENx technology for calls. It also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing users to connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time.

This can be useful for people who regularly move between a smartphone and a laptop, as the earbuds can switch audio between connected devices when required.

3. boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC

The Airdopes Prime 701 ANC features 46 dB hybrid active noise cancellation and offers up to 50 hours of playback. Hybrid ANC combines microphones inside and outside the earbuds to detect surrounding sounds from different points, allowing the earbuds to counter external noise more effectively than conventional ANC. According to the brand, Hybrid ANC can offer up to 40% better noise cancellation than ordinary ANC. Its ASAP Charge system can provide up to 180 minutes of playback following 10 minutes of charging.

The earbuds also support 24-bit boAt Spatial Audio and multipoint connectivity. A four-microphone setup with AI-ENx technology is designed to support clearer calls in environments with background noise.

The Prime 701 ANC also includes built-in CREST AI with Google Gemini. Its listed capabilities include face-to-face translation across up to 25 languages, AI-based learning and chat functions, and voice-based device control.

4. boAt Airdopes Plus 222

The boAt Airdopes Plus 222 offers up to 60 hours of battery life and features 13mm drivers designed for punchy or clear audio audio. It also features immersive spatial audio for music and video content.

Users can customise the earbuds through the boAt Hearables App, including touch controls and firmware updates. The app also includes the "Ring My Buds" feature.

The model supports dual-pairing multipoint connectivity and includes BEAST Mode with 55ms latency for gaming. Voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant is also available.

Price and availability

Product Price Availability boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro ₹3,199 boAt Website, Amazon, Flipkart boAt Airdopes Prime 800D ₹1,999 boAt Website, Amazon, Flipkart boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC ₹2,599 boAt Website, Amazon, Flipkart boAt Airdopes Plus 222 ₹1,099 boAt Website, Amazon

Which TWS earbuds should you consider?

The four models target slightly different requirements. For buyers, the choice ultimately depends on how the earbuds will be used. Music listeners may prioritise audio features, frequent callers may look closely at microphone technology, while people using multiple devices may find multipoint connectivity useful. Gaming users, meanwhile, may prefer models that include dedicated low-latency modes.

The Nirvana Zenith Pro combines ANC, LDAC and personalised audio with cinematic spatial audio and 80H playtime, while the Prime 800D focuses on Dolby Audio, calls and multipoint connectivity. The Prime 701 ANC adds noise cancellation and CREST AI features, while the Airdopes Plus 222 combines longer battery life and the segment's first spatial audio with app customisation and gaming-focused features.

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