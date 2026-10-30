Braid, a Netherlands-based technology company that enables businesses to offer mobile connectivity under their own brands, has raised $38 million in Series A funding led by Octopus Ventures. KPN Ventures, the investment arm of Dutch telecommunications operator KPN, also participated in the round.

The funding marks Braid’s first external capital raise since its launch in 2023. The company said it is profitable and cash-flow positive, with nearly 90 enterprise customers, including major international brands in the fintech and travel sectors.

Braid will use the investment to expand internationally, develop additional telecommunications carrier relationships and strengthen its technology infrastructure.

Businesses Can Launch Branded Connectivity Services

Braid helps enterprises incorporate mobile connectivity into their existing products without having to operate as telecommunications providers.

Its technology connects businesses to more than 600 carriers across over 200 countries through a single application programming interface (API). Companies can integrate SIM and eSIM services using APIs or software development kits (SDKs), or launch branded digital storefronts without additional engineering development.

According to Braid, businesses can begin a live trial within three minutes and introduce a branded connectivity service in as little as one week. Traditional telecommunications arrangements can take three to six months because of procurement procedures, regulatory filings and negotiations with network operators.

Travel, Banking and Sports Among Target Sectors

Braid primarily serves enterprise customers across sectors including travel, financial services and sports.

Travel companies can offer mobile connectivity alongside flight bookings, allowing customers to access mobile services during international journeys. Banks could include connectivity in customer reward programmes, while sports organisations could extend similar services to supporters travelling abroad.

These arrangements give businesses another way to serve customers and explore additional revenue opportunities without building their own telecommunications infrastructure.

Jignesh Dave, Founder and CEO of Braid, said: “I spent 18 months and half a million euros just to sell my first SIM card, and that is why Braid exists. After seven years running a mobile virtual network, I realised we weren’t really selling SIM cards. We had built the infrastructure that makes connectivity accessible to everyone. Amazon built AWS to power its own business and found it could power everyone else’s, and it was the same for us. Today a business can start in three minutes. And when brands make connectivity part of their customer experience, they unlock something far more valuable: stronger relationships, greater loyalty and new revenue.”

Founder Brings Telecommunications Experience

Before establishing Braid, Dave worked in banking in the United Kingdom and South Africa, including at Lloyds. He later founded and operated a mobile virtual network operator for seven years.

His experience in the sector shaped Braid’s focus on making connectivity accessible to businesses without requiring them to establish their own carrier relationships and operational systems.

Reinout van Ierschot, Executive Vice President of Wholesale at KPN, said Braid’s approach helps enterprises integrate connectivity through a single API, reducing operational complexity and accelerating the launch of new services.

International Expansion Planned

Previously known as Next Communications, Braid is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. The company plans to use the new capital to extend its international reach and build on its existing carrier network.

The investment comes as businesses look for ways to incorporate digital services into their existing customer offerings. Braid’s approach allows companies to offer mobile connectivity under their own brands while relying on an established technology infrastructure.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)