Ayurvedic Solution For White Patches! Root Treatment Of Vitiligo And Leucoderma With Melanogrit

Health News: Melanin is a very important pigment for our body, which not only gives colour to the skin but also protects it from the sun's ultraviolet rays. The amount of melanin varies in everyone's body. It is found in abundance in the people of the countries around the equator, while on the other hand, this amount decreases as we move towards the polar region. Melanocytes cells make melanin. The skin, like an onion, also has many layers.

The skin has three layers: the outermost layer is the epidermis, the middle layer is called the dermis, and the innermost layer is called the hypodermis. Melanin is formed on the junction of the upper layer of the skin, the epidermis, and the middle layer, the dermis. Keratinocytes and melanocytes are normally found in the epidermis. Melanocytes contain melanosomes that make melanin. This melanin spreads throughout the body through keratinocyte cells, which protect our body from the sun's ultraviolet rays.

White patches on the body and reduced melanin production in vitiligo

Vitiligo, leucoderma, white spots or patches, and white leprosy are physical diseases as well as stigmas in society, in which white patches appear on the hands and feet of the patient. According to a report, one in every hundred people has vitiligo. In this disease, small white patches or large white spots appear on the person's body. In this disease, melanocyte cells in the body die, and the production of melanin stops. In some patients, the skin also becomes red and rough, along with swelling in the hands.

Vitiligo and Leucoderma: Causes, Differences, and Side Effects of Modern Treatments

In common parlance, vitiligo and leucoderma are considered the same disease, but leucoderma is a disease caused by an accident, while vitiligo is a type of autoimmune disease. In leucoderma, it is necessary to have some kind of injury to the skin, while on the other hand, vitiligo can also be caused by hormonal imbalance, deodorants, perfumes or allergies caused by any chemical substance, repeated jaundice or typhoid, a very sensitive event, or the use of antibiotics for a long time.

At the same time, many times the immune system itself unknowingly starts eliminating melanocytes. Both are treated in almost the same way because both are given pigmentation and immunity-enhancing medicines, so it becomes even more difficult to differentiate between them.

The treatment given in modern medical methods is mostly in the form of steroids or is given to increase the immune system. These medicines also have many side effects on the body. Due to these, sometimes the skin cells start dying, or more hair starts growing on the skin, sometimes the colour of the skin becomes fine, but wrinkles appear in it, and sometimes there is also a burning sensation when going in the sun.

Ayurvedic research on increasing cell and melanin production

To certify the herbs of this medicine made on the basis of the ancient texts of Ayurveda, it was first seen through the high-performance liquid chromatography technique, which is the signature phytometabolites that directly help in correcting melanin, and their standardisation was done. The first objective of this process was to find those elements that are beneficial in these diseases according to the Ayurvedic texts; the second was also to ensure that all those elements are present in the Ayurvedic medicine being made in the right amount.

After that, tissues were created in the laboratory for testing on cells, and it was seen whether any kind of harm was being done to the skin by this medicine. It was also seen with a melanogrit dose of 100 micrograms/ml that no harm was being done to these cells. After that, it has also been seen that after giving melanogrit, the fibre-like structures present inside these cells, which are called dendrites, are also expanding. These dendrites determine where they can make their connectivity, so that melanin can be delivered from one cell to another.

Melanogrit for skin colour and cell health improvement

After this, the authenticity of melanogrit was confirmed by another research, for this alpha – MSH (alpha - melanin stimulating hormone), which is a type of hormone and it was found through the Ayurvedic herbal medicine melanogrit that if this hormone is induced in healthy cells first, then the color of the cells turns black and then the amount of this hormone is further reduced, then they become transparent, but with the use of melanogrit, they can be made again in the same form and color as healthy cells.

After that, an attempt was made to know its mode of action, an enzyme tyrosinase, which controls the level of L-DOPA. It was found in the research that the cellular tyrosinase activity can also be increased by the use of melanogrit, which proves that the functionality of the enzyme has increased inside the skin cells.

