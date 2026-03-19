AI Meets Entrepreneurship in New Undergraduate Program for Future Builders

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries and redefine how startups are built, Scaler School of Technology has announced a new four-year undergraduate program centred on AI and Business. The residential program aims to equip students with both technological expertise and entrepreneurial skills, placing startup creation at the core of the academic journey.

The initiative arrives at a time when AI tools are significantly lowering the barriers to building software products. Tasks that once required large engineering teams and months of development can now be completed by individuals in a much shorter time. Recognising this shift, the program aims to train students to develop AI-based solutions while understanding how to build sustainable businesses around them.

Bridging the Gap Between Engineering and Entrepreneurship

Traditional higher education has long separated engineering and business studies into different academic tracks. However, with artificial intelligence transforming how companies are designed and scaled, this divide is increasingly seen as outdated.

Commenting on the program’s launch, Anshuman Singh, Dean of Scaler School of Technology, said, “AI has fundamentally compressed the time it takes to build. What earlier required large teams and months of development can now be prototyped by a single individual in weeks. That changes who gets to participate in innovation. But access to tools alone is not enough. Builders must understand how these systems work, which problems are worth solving, and how technology translates into sustainable businesses. Education needs to move beyond theory and simulated case studies. It must place students in real situations where they build, ship, face users, and take responsibility for outcomes.”

Curriculum Built Around Real World Creation

The newly launched program follows a structured four year learning path that gradually increases practical exposure and ownership.

During the first year, students focus on core subjects such as programming, mathematics for AI, data structures, communication, and economics. These foundations are paired with hands on projects designed to reinforce real world application.

The second year introduces students to building production level systems, developing AI models, designing data pipelines, and understanding go to market strategies. By the third year, the curriculum shifts toward product development, growth metrics, and operational challenges. Students may also collaborate with emerging startups like Xspecies through the Scaler Innovation Lab.

In the final year, students enter what the institution describes as “Founder Mode.” Each participant is required to launch an AI driven startup, taking it from idea to minimum viable product and attempting to achieve early user traction or revenue. Startup development is a mandatory component rather than an optional activity.

Industry Mentorship and Startup Support

Students enrolled in the program will operate within the Scaler Innovation Lab, where they interact with founders, engineers, and industry leaders. Mentors include professionals such as Varun Mohan and Yash Kumar, with connections to organisations including Open AI, Google, NVIDIA, Razorpay, and McKinsey.

The institution has also allocated pre seed funding to support student ventures and plans to connect founders with investors through demo days and startup networks. For those who prefer traditional career paths, the school offers access to a network of more than 1,200 hiring partners including major technology companies such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Early Outcomes and Admission Process

Students from earlier batches at Scaler School of Technology have already built AI focused startups generating more than Rs.30 lakhs in revenue. Some have also secured innovation grants worth Rs.25 lakhs from Samsung, participated in international engineering programs such as GSOC and Summer of Bitcoin, and interned with companies including Apple.

Admissions to the AI and Business program will involve an entrance assessment followed by interviews that evaluate curiosity, problem solving ability, and an ownership driven mindset. The first intake will be limited to 200 students.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co founder of Scaler, said, “India has a rare opportunity in the AI wave. We have talent, ambition, and a strong startup ecosystem. The real question is whether our institutions evolve fast enough. We are designing this program with ambition and safety, so students can attempt to build meaningful companies without feeling they are risking their careers.”

Applications for the program are currently open on the Scaler School of Technology website.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)