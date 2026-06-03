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HomeINDIA AT 2047‘Government Will Pay Rs 5,000 Per Worker’: Mohan Yadav’s Big Employment Pitch

‘Government Will Pay Rs 5,000 Per Worker’: Mohan Yadav’s Big Employment Pitch

He said the Madhya Pradesh government had undertaken significant work on industrialisation over the past year.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Yadav highlighted EVs for fuel savings, strengthening economy.
  • State saw Rs 10 lakh crore investment, generating employment.
  • Over 30% GIS proposals materialised, expanding industrial outreach.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday highlighted the state government’s industrialisation drive, employment initiatives and push for electric vehicles, while speaking about economic growth and investment expansion.

‘EVs Help Save Petrol, Diesel And Dollars’

Speaking about electric vehicles, Yadav said the growing adoption of EVs would help reduce fuel consumption and strengthen the country’s economic position.

“Travelling in EVs helps save petrol and diesel,” he said.

He added that while purchasing vehicles itself is a matter of happiness, the shift becomes even more significant at a time when India is trying to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows caused by fuel imports.

“At a time of global challenges, India is taking concrete steps in that direction to save dollars,” he said.

Referring to Mahindra vehicles, Yadav also said the move supports indigenous manufacturing and promotes “swadeshi”.

Focus On Industrialisation And Investments

On inflation and state revenues, the chief minister said the government was focused on increasing income generation within the state.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government had undertaken significant work on industrialisation over the past year.

“Today, we are proud that investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore have moved towards groundbreaking and inauguration stages in our industrial belt and have translated into employment opportunities for people,” Yadav said.

‘30% Of Proposals Reached Ground Level’

Yadav said investment proposals signed during Global Investors Summit (GIS) events often struggle to materialise on the ground.

“Usually, if even 10 per cent of MoUs signed during GIS events translate into reality, it is considered a major achievement. But in our case, over 30 per cent has materialised, and I take pride and confidence in that,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government expanded industrial outreach beyond major cities.

“Previously, GIS events were confined to larger cities, while the rest of the state lacked opportunities for industrialisation,” he said.

According to Yadav, the government organised Regional Industry Conclaves across divisions including Rewa, Satna and Narmadapuram.

He noted that despite Bhopal being the capital of Madhya Pradesh since 1956, a GIS event had never been held there before.

“For the first time, we organised it in Bhopal. Similarly, GIS events were held in Gwalior and Jabalpur,” he said.

Industrial Push Extended To Smaller Regions

Yadav said the government also took industrial initiatives to smaller divisional headquarters, while tailoring support according to the strengths of each region.

“Every region has its own speciality, and we supported them accordingly,” he said.

The chief minister said the government introduced 18 policies to attract investors, resulting in large-scale investment commitments.

“More than 30 per cent of investors have started their institutions and operations in the state, and production has already begun in several establishments,” he said.

According to Yadav, these initiatives have generated employment for more than 2 lakh people.

Government To Support Employment-Based Industries

Yadav said the state government had created separate incentives focused specifically on employment generation.

ALSO READ: ‘India Has Only 60 Days Of Oil And Gas Supply’: Arunabha Ghosh

“If an industry based on employment generation is set up and provides jobs to our people, our government will provide Rs 5,000 per month per labourer to that industry. If you provide employment, the government will support you,” he said.

ALSO READ: '63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave

 

Before You Go

India 2047 vision: Shishir Priyadarshi Explains the Formula for India’s Rise as a Global Leader

Frequently Asked Questions

How do electric vehicles (EVs) benefit Madhya Pradesh's economy?

EVs help save petrol, diesel, and foreign exchange outflows from fuel imports, strengthening the economy. They also support indigenous manufacturing.

What progress has Madhya Pradesh made in industrialization and investment?

Investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore have moved to groundbreaking or inauguration stages, creating employment opportunities. Over 30% of signed investment proposals have materialized.

How is the state expanding industrial opportunities beyond major cities?

The government expanded industrial outreach by organizing Regional Industry Conclaves across various divisions. They also held GIS events in new locations like Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

What incentives does the government offer for employment-generating industries?

The government provides Rs 5,000 per month per laborer to industries that set up and provide jobs. These incentives are specifically focused on employment generation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal Rewa Jabalpur Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Government Will Pay Rs 5 000 Per Worker Employment Pitch
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