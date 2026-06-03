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HomeINDIA AT 2047'63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave

'63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 07:01 PM (IST)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that in the past 19 months of his reign, out of 217 resolutions, the government has completed 63 of them.

Speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave during the session "Living with Austerity: Battling Global Headwinds", the Haryana CM said that they had fullfiled the first promise which was to provide employment to youth.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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