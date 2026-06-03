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'63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that in the past 19 months of his reign, out of 217 resolutions, the government has completed 63 of them.
Speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave during the session "Living with Austerity: Battling Global Headwinds", the Haryana CM said that they had fullfiled the first promise which was to provide employment to youth.
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