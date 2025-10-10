Mind Over Matter: Expert Mantras To Live By On World Mental Health Day

Mental health is no longer a whispered topic. It's now a shared priority. This World Mental Health Day, leading experts remind us that taking care of our minds is as important as looking after our bodies. Here are some powerful mantras from psychiatrists, neurologists, and mental health innovators:

1. Strong minds, strong communities

“Strong minds build strong communities. Let’s make mental health care accessible, accepted, and a shared priority for all.” *** Dr. Sabyasachi Mitra, Psychiatrist, CMRI Kolkata.

Research shows that communities where mental health is openly discussed experience lower stress levels and stronger social cohesion. Dr. Mitra emphasises that mental well-being is a collective responsibility, not just an individual one.

2. Redefine happiness beyond social media

"Get away from social media-fuelled pleasures and reinvent your own reasons for happiness." *** Dr Muktesh Daund, Consultant Psychiatrist, NIMS Hospital Nashik.

Studies have linked excessive social media use with increased anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Experts like Dr. Daund suggest cultivating offline hobbies, meaningful connections, and personal achievements as more enduring sources of joy.

3. A sound mind in a sound body

“A sound mind in a sound body… Let us build both together.” *** Dr Suhas VP, Neurologist (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

Physical activity isn’t just good for the body, it directly benefits the brain. Exercise releases endorphins and supports neuroplasticity, helping the mind stay resilient against stress and cognitive decline.

4. Early help strengthens resilience

"Early access to mental health services strengthens resilience and fosters emotional wellbeing, helping families navigate challenges more effectively." *** Tarun Gupta, Director and Co-founder of Lissun.

Prompt intervention is key. According to WHO data, early treatment of mental health issues improves recovery outcomes and reduces the long-term impact on families.

5. Mental health is a primary responsibility

“Without our brain and mind we can't do anything right, so without mental health we can't do anything right... Make your mental health your primary responsibility.” *** Dr Anita Daund, Little Minds Psychiatric Development Centre, Nashik.

Self-care is not selfish. Experts consistently stress that investing in mental wellbeing, through therapy, meditation, or routine check-ups, pays dividends in personal and professional life.

6. Awareness can turn suffering into hope

“There is no health without mental health. Awareness, empathy, and timely support can turn silent suffering into stories of hope.” *** Dr Anjani Kumar Sharma, Director, Neurosciences, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur

Studies show that stigma reduction and public awareness campaigns increase help-seeking behaviour and can transform community mental health

outcomes. Dr. Sharma underscores the power of timely support in turning challenges into resilience.

Takeaway:

Mental health is foundational. From daily habits to seeking early care, and from community support to self-awareness, there are simple steps we can all take to protect and nurture our minds. On this Mental Health Day, remember: strong minds build strong lives.

(Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist)

