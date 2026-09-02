Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaccine availability varies globally; consult local medical professionals.

Influenza, commonly known as flu, has raised concerns in several countries after cases were reported earlier and in higher numbers than usual last winter. The changing nature of influenza viruses means health authorities regularly monitor circulating strains and update seasonal vaccines when necessary. The World Health Organization (WHO) reviews influenza viruses circulating around the world and provides recommendations for the strains that should be targeted by upcoming seasonal vaccines. One of the strains attracting attention for the 2026-27 flu season is influenza A(H3N2) subclade K, which has been referred to as “Super-K” in some reports.

What Is The Super-K Strain?

“Super-K” does not refer to a completely new disease or a new type of influenza virus. It is a subclade of the H3N2 influenza A virus. Influenza viruses undergo genetic changes over time, which can affect how well existing immunity protects against them. This is one reason seasonal flu vaccines are reviewed and updated regularly. The concern around subclade K is linked to its spread during the previous flu season in several regions. However, the presence of a new subclade does not automatically mean that it will cause more severe illness. Health authorities continue to monitor its circulation and characteristics.

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How Has The Flu Vaccine Been Updated?

The seasonal flu vaccine has not been replaced by an entirely new vaccine. Instead, its composition is periodically updated to better match influenza viruses expected to circulate during the coming season. For the 2026-27 season in the UK, Fluenz, AstraZeneca's live attenuated influenza vaccine, is being used for eligible children and young people. It is administered as a nasal spray rather than through an injection. Seasonal influenza vaccines may be trivalent, meaning they are designed to provide protection against three targeted influenza virus strains.

What Are The Vaccine Options For Children?

Children are an important focus of seasonal flu vaccination programmes. In the UK, eligible children from the age of two through school age are generally offered the Fluenz nasal spray. The nasal vaccine does not require a needle, which can make vaccination easier for children. Those who cannot receive the nasal spray may be offered an appropriate injectable flu vaccine instead, depending on their age and medical circumstances.

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Will The Updated Vaccine Be Available In India?

WHO's seasonal influenza vaccine recommendations are an important reference for vaccine manufacturers and health authorities globally. However, vaccine availability and composition can differ between countries. Therefore, people in India should not assume that every flu vaccine available locally automatically contains protection against H3N2 subclade K. Anyone considering flu vaccination should check the specific vaccine composition approved and available in India for the relevant season and consult a doctor or qualified healthcare professional where necessary. The emergence of subclades such as K highlights why influenza surveillance and seasonal vaccine updates remain important. Rather than relying on the name of a strain alone, vaccination decisions should be based on current recommendations and locally available vaccine formulations.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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