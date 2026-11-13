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English NewsHealthIndia Sees 38% Decline In TB Deaths Since 2015, Outperforms Global Progress: WHO Report

India Sees 38% Decline In TB Deaths Since 2015, Outperforms Global Progress: WHO Report

India has recorded a 38% decline in TB deaths since 2015 and a 94% treatment success rate, according to WHO's Global Tuberculosis Report 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India recorded 38% decline in TB deaths since 2015.
  • Achieved 94% treatment success rate for drug-susceptible TB.
  • National programme used AI for diagnosis and patient support.
  • TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan screened over 25 crore people nationwide.

India has made significant progress in its fight against tuberculosis (TB), recording a 38% decline in TB-related deaths since 2015, compared with a global reduction of 35%. The country has also achieved a 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, released on November 12. The figures highlight the impact of India's efforts to strengthen early detection, improve access to treatment and provide sustained support to patients.

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India Records Progress In TB Prevention And Treatment

The progress has been driven by intensified efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), which focuses on early diagnosis, timely treatment and patient-centred care. The programme uses AI-enabled chest X-rays, rapid diagnostic tests and technology-based tools to identify disease hotspots and detect people at higher risk of adverse outcomes.

Nutritional assistance through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and community support under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative have also strengthened the country's TB response. AI-based initiatives, including the Khushi chatbot and avatar videobot, further support patient engagement and awareness.

India's treatment success rate of 94% reflects improvements in treatment delivery, monitoring and continued assistance for people affected by the disease. The country also meets 96% of its TB programme funding requirements through domestic resources.

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TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Covers Over 25 Crore People

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has played an important role in expanding screening and diagnosis, particularly among vulnerable and high-risk populations.

The first intensified 100-day campaign began on December 7, 2024, across 347 high-priority districts in 33 States and Union Territories before expanding nationwide. A second intensified campaign was launched on March 24, 2026, with a focus on screening 1.58 lakh high-risk villages and wards, congregate settings and vulnerable communities.

Between December 7, 2024, and November 8, 2026, the campaign recorded substantial progress:

  • Over 25 crore people covered through TB screening activities.
  • More than 11 crore chest X-rays conducted.
  • Over 3 crore molecular tests carried out for rapid diagnosis.
  • 48.64 lakh new TB cases identified, including 14.97 lakh asymptomatic cases.

The identification of asymptomatic cases is particularly important, as early screening can detect infections that might otherwise go unnoticed. Timely diagnosis also allows patients to begin treatment sooner, helping reduce transmission and the risk of severe illness.

The campaign combines screening with nutritional assistance, differentiated patient care and community participation. According to the government, 67,933 panchayats were declared TB-free in 2025.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What progress has India made in reducing TB-related deaths?

India has achieved a 38% reduction in TB-related deaths since 2015, surpassing the global decline of 35%. This significant progress highlights the impact of its efforts.

How does India ensure effective TB treatment?

India has a 94% treatment success rate for drug-susceptible TB patients. This is due to improved treatment delivery, monitoring, and sustained patient support, largely funded by domestic resources.

What key initiatives drive India's TB elimination efforts?

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) uses AI-enabled tools and rapid diagnostic tests for early detection. Nutritional assistance through Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and community support also play a vital role.

What has been the impact of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan campaign?

The campaign screened over 25 crore people and identified nearly 4.86 million new TB cases, including 1.49 million asymptomatic ones. This aids early diagnosis, reducing transmission and severe illness.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tuberculosis WHO Health News WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 India TB Cases
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