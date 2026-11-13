India Sees 38% Decline In TB Deaths Since 2015, Outperforms Global Progress: WHO Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India recorded 38% decline in TB deaths since 2015.

Achieved 94% treatment success rate for drug-susceptible TB.

National programme used AI for diagnosis and patient support.

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan screened over 25 crore people nationwide.

India has made significant progress in its fight against tuberculosis (TB), recording a 38% decline in TB-related deaths since 2015, compared with a global reduction of 35%. The country has also achieved a 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, released on November 12. The figures highlight the impact of India's efforts to strengthen early detection, improve access to treatment and provide sustained support to patients.

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India Records Progress In TB Prevention And Treatment

The progress has been driven by intensified efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), which focuses on early diagnosis, timely treatment and patient-centred care. The programme uses AI-enabled chest X-rays, rapid diagnostic tests and technology-based tools to identify disease hotspots and detect people at higher risk of adverse outcomes.

Nutritional assistance through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and community support under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative have also strengthened the country's TB response. AI-based initiatives, including the Khushi chatbot and avatar videobot, further support patient engagement and awareness.

India's treatment success rate of 94% reflects improvements in treatment delivery, monitoring and continued assistance for people affected by the disease. The country also meets 96% of its TB programme funding requirements through domestic resources.

India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against tuberculosis (TB), recording a 38% reduction in TB mortality since 2015, compared to a global decline of 35%, alongside an impressive 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB. These achievements, highlighted in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, released on 12th November 2026, reflect India's sustained progress towards eliminating TB through early detection, timely treatment, technological innovation and comprehensive patient care. India's reduction in TB mortality highlights the country's strong performance in reducing TB-related deaths. The progress reflects the impact of intensified interventions under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), including proactive case finding including use of AI-enabled X-rays, rapid diagnostics, prompt treatment initiation, differentiated TB care, and nutritional support through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and Ni-kshay Mitra initiative. These interventions were supported by AI tools for identification of hotspots, prediction of high-risk TB cases prone for adverse outcomes, Khushi - AI Chatbot & Avatar Videobot, etc. The high treatment success rate of 94% further demonstrates the effectiveness of India's patient-centred approach, strengthened treatment delivery and sustained support for people affected by TB. — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

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TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Covers Over 25 Crore People

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has played an important role in expanding screening and diagnosis, particularly among vulnerable and high-risk populations.

The first intensified 100-day campaign began on December 7, 2024, across 347 high-priority districts in 33 States and Union Territories before expanding nationwide. A second intensified campaign was launched on March 24, 2026, with a focus on screening 1.58 lakh high-risk villages and wards, congregate settings and vulnerable communities.

Between December 7, 2024, and November 8, 2026, the campaign recorded substantial progress:

Over 25 crore people covered through TB screening activities.

More than 11 crore chest X-rays conducted.

Over 3 crore molecular tests carried out for rapid diagnosis.

48.64 lakh new TB cases identified, including 14.97 lakh asymptomatic cases.

The identification of asymptomatic cases is particularly important, as early screening can detect infections that might otherwise go unnoticed. Timely diagnosis also allows patients to begin treatment sooner, helping reduce transmission and the risk of severe illness.

The campaign combines screening with nutritional assistance, differentiated patient care and community participation. According to the government, 67,933 panchayats were declared TB-free in 2025.

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